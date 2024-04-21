Bihar teacher dedicates first salary to slum children's education, fuels local initiative

BIHAR : The significance of one’s inaugural salary in their professional journey is universally acknowledged, but a government school teacher in Bihar elevated its importance by dedicating her month’s earnings to procure school bags, water bottles, and other essential stationery items for children residing in a Begusarai slum.

Meet Sneha Sharma, a recent addition to the teaching staff at Radha Devi Kanya Madhya Vidyalaya, a government-aided school in the Naokothi block of Begusarai district. It was touching when Sharma visited the ‘Baccho Ki Pathshala’ in the slum and distributed bags, water bottles, and study materials to 120 children.

Until recently, Sneha had been teaching children from a slum near the Lohianagar railway overbridge, which connects to NH-31 in Begusarai town. The ‘Bachho Ki Pathshala’ operates within the slum premises after regular school hours, from 5 pm to 6.30 pm daily, while mornings are dedicated to Taekwondo physical training sessions.

Sneha was deeply moved upon meeting the children, expressing her immense pleasure in being among youngsters who lacked necessities for proper living. She emphasised her desire to allocate a portion of her earnings to support such children, who are integral members of society.