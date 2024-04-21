Candidates chess craze in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Daksh Santosh Nathani, 13, has been sleeping late for the past couple of weeks, at least ahead of school holidays. The reason: The FIDE candidates tournament in which a record five Indians are taking part — three in the open section and two in the women’s — has been going on in Toronto, Canada since April 3. And it begins at midnight IST.

On days he misses the games as he has to go to school, the Class 9 student wakes up early to watch the highlights of the Candidates event - the second-most important event in the chess calendar, even ahead of the World Cup.

“Sometimes I even wake up at midnight to watch the games. My favourite match so far has been the one between Ian Nepomniachtchi and Hikaru Nakamura. Even though it ended in a draw, they both played some of the best moves I have seen. Hikaru defended well while Nepo was aggressive on the attack,” Nathani, who has a FIDE rating of 1405, told TNIE on the sidelines of a local chess tournament in Begumpet.

Gaurav Karthikeya Pasangulapati (11) is Nathani’s training partner at Indian Chess Masters, a Hyderabad-based chess academy. His favourite players were Indian grandmasters Gukesh D and R Praggnanadhaa, both of whom are taking part in the open section of the Candidates. “Gukesh has been in amazing form while Pragg had defeated [world champion] Ding Liren as well as [women’s world champion] Ju Wenjun recently,” Karthikeya, rated 1598 in FIDE rankings, told TNIE.