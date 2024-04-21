Meet the woman transforming water conservation in Bengaluru with simple, sustainable practices

Growing up in a joint family in Chennai amid water scarcity, Odette realised the severity of the crisis from a young age as each member was allotted only a limited quantity of water. But it was not until she stumbled upon a presentation titled “A Letter to 2070” that her conservation efforts took a more urgent and severe turn.

The letter, penned by a father to his son, portrayed a world devoid of water in the most dire and severe terms imaginable. It depicted a dystopian scenario where people were reduced to shaving and had no option but to apply oil to their bodies because of the scarcity of water. The grim portrayal left a profound impact on Odette, compelling her to intensify her efforts to conserve water.

Reflecting on her early experiences in Bellandur after relocating to Bengaluru, she recounted observing women fetching water. Among them was a mother carrying her infant, who also held an empty bucket. “That prompted me to ponder, would we appreciate the value of water if we had to carry and pay for it?”

She said, “Even with plenty of water flowing from my taps, I have realised it is crucial to conserve water as it is a shared resource. This realisation has prompted me to not only save water in my own home, but also to create awareness among others that just because we pay for water tankers it does not justify wastefulness.”

She has created a unique framework that she terms “Ecowaternomics” to make it easy to save water using a water-based hierarchy.

To explain, she often poses a question, “Would you bathe with mineral water?” She highlights how we would not use water of higher purity for bathing, yet we frequently use fresh tap water for tasks like washing mops or rinsing dirty dishes, though water of lower purity would suffice just as well.