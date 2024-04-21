Resilience & determination ensure Hanitha’s Civil Services success

VISAKHAPATNAM: Hanitha Vemulapaty’s UPSC journey was not just about pursuing a career in Civil Services, as it marked a profound turning point in her life. She became paraplegic within four hours, confined to a wheelchair in 2013. Despite facing immense physical and emotional distress, Hanitha remained determined. Supported by her parents and sister, she continued her studies at home, refusing to let the circumstances define her. Her resilience and dedication have paid off, as she secured the All India 887th rank in the Civil Services Examination.

Her mother, V Indira, an ICDS supervisor in the Women Development and Child Welfare Department, while her father, V Raghavendra Rao, serves as a Senior Inspector of stores in the Indian Railways. Hanitha completed her studies up to the 10th standard at Timpany School and pursued her Intermediate education at Fiitjee Visakhapatnam. Later, she enrolled in Agriculture and Food Engineering at IIT Kharagpur.

For Hanitha, the path to success was paved with resilience and determination. Reflecting on her journey, she shared, “Initially, when I was studying engineering, I wanted to become an engineer and eventually pursue an MS or MBA. But after the setback in my life, I went into depression for a period of time. I could not step out of the house for five years.” Guided by her mentor, Sri Ramadutha Swamy, Hanitha found a renewed purpose. “My guru advised me to rebuild my life, pursue a degree, and eventually suggested that I give USPC a try. Life since has been motivational and has kept me going,” she recalled.