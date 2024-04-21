Telangana: Constable’s daughter cracks Civils with 936th rank, hopes to land IPS job

KHAMMAM: Cracking Civil Services is no mean achievement. It’s all the more difficult for those without strong financial background and access to good education. Surmounting all these odds, 28-year-old Sai Alekya Ravuri has secured 936 rank in her fifth attempt. Alekya, who belongs to the Scheduled Tribes community, is hopeful of landing either the IPS or IRS job and is very happy that she has realised the dream of her father Ravuri Prakash Rao, who works as a head constable in Madhira police station.

Alekya says she was inspired to achieve the goal by her father who would take her to Independence Day and Republic day celebrations during her school days and show her the honours being accorded to IPS and IAS officers. To fulfil her parents’ wish, she had set her sights on the Civil Services since her school days.

She studied Classes 1 to 10 in Khammam, intermediate at Sri Chaitanya in Vijayawada and BA in Osmania University, Hyderabad. Then, Alekya pursued MA in Rural Development from Banaras Hindu University. After completing MA, she joined an IAS academy in Hyderabad and dedicated 8-15 hours everyday.

Speaking to TNIE, Alekya said, ‘’My ultimate aim is to become an IAS officer which gives me an opportunity to serve more sections of people in society.” She said she would join whatever service she gets and will persevere to reach her goal.