Uttarakhand man's unyielding spirit founds school amidst adversity

UTTARAKHAND : In the pages of books, we often encounter tales that appear purely fantastical, with characters and plots seemingly mere figments of imagination. If, by some stroke of luck, we were to witness a living embodiment of such a story in someone around us, it would be nothing short of a marvel. One such miracle is clearly reflected in the struggles of Lakhpat Singh Rana from Village Kalimath in Ukhimath block, Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand.

Lakhpat was born on February 12, 1976, to the late Mukandi Singh Rana and Yashoda Devi. At the tender age of 8, he commenced labour alongside his father to sustain their family. In 1980, as a truck laden with bricks rolled in to construct a sturdy dwelling in Kalimath, Lakhpat diligently earned 10 paisa for every brick he laid as a labourer. Despite grappling with substantial financial adversities, Lakhpat’s remained resolute.

As the eldest of two brothers and a sister, Lakhpat Singh Rana took on the responsibility of supporting his family through farming and various laborious tasks. In the face of financial struggles, his father decided to establish a small tea shop near the revered Kalimath temple. Lakhpat joined his father in running the shop, balancing his commitment to work with an equivalent dedication to his education.

The ties of misfortune have always been intertwined with Lakhpat’s life. In 1990, just as the tea shop started to bring in some earnings, a sudden fire engulfed the entire establishment, reducing it to ashes.

The shadow of misfortune seemed to hover. “In 1992, our home was struck by a burglary where an unknown thief made off with all our belongings,” Lakhpat revealed to the newspaper, his voice heavy with the weight of memories. He added, “But it was a profound blow when my mother tearfully revealed that even her ‘Mangalsutra’ had been stolen.”