Uttarakhand man's unyielding spirit founds school amidst adversity

UTTARAKHAND : In the pages of books, we often encounter tales that appear purely fantastical, with characters and plots seemingly mere figments of imagination. If, by some stroke of luck, we were to witness a living embodiment of such a story in someone around us, it would be nothing short of a marvel. One such miracle is clearly reflected in the struggles of Lakhpat Singh Rana from Village Kalimath in Ukhimath block, Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand.
Lakhpat was born on February 12, 1976, to the late Mukandi Singh Rana and Yashoda Devi. At the tender age of 8, he commenced labour alongside his father to sustain their family. In 1980, as a truck laden with bricks rolled in to construct a sturdy dwelling in Kalimath, Lakhpat diligently earned 10 paisa for every brick he laid as a labourer. Despite grappling with substantial financial adversities, Lakhpat’s remained resolute.
As the eldest of two brothers and a sister, Lakhpat Singh Rana took on the responsibility of supporting his family through farming and various laborious tasks. In the face of financial struggles, his father decided to establish a small tea shop near the revered Kalimath temple. Lakhpat joined his father in running the shop, balancing his commitment to work with an equivalent dedication to his education.
The ties of misfortune have always been intertwined with Lakhpat’s life. In 1990, just as the tea shop started to bring in some earnings, a sudden fire engulfed the entire establishment, reducing it to ashes.
The shadow of misfortune seemed to hover. “In 1992, our home was struck by a burglary where an unknown thief made off with all our belongings,” Lakhpat revealed to the newspaper, his voice heavy with the weight of memories. He added, “But it was a profound blow when my mother tearfully revealed that even her ‘Mangalsutra’ had been stolen.”
Lakhpat, known for his resilience in the face of adversity, purchased a silver ‘mangalsutra’ for his mother using the earnings from his tutoring job the following month. “The joy on my mother’s face was priceless,” Lakhpat shared.
Lakhpat and his family were still reeling from this incident when, in 1998, a massive landslide and cloudburst in Madmaheshwar Valley destroyed their entire home, livestock, and land. As a result, the entire family left Kalimath and sought refuge in the shelter of the Dharamshala of Silonja Mata mandir in Guptkashi.
A catastrophe can often push one to the limits of endurance, immersing them in despair. Yet, Lakhpat’s unwavering determination and relentless battle against nature’s unyielding trials were truly unparalleled.
Kalimath is frequented by German citizens and other foreigners. Jacques Vigne, the German writer of major literary works between modern psychology and spirituality, has also been a regular visitor to Kalimath for the past 36 years. Jacques noticed Lakhpat’s rigid inclination towards education. “Jacques has seen my struggles since I was 11 years old,” Lakhpat said.
“In 2002, local social workers and intellectuals in the area, impressed by my dedication to education, encouraged me to establish a school,” Lakhpat Singh Rana says.
Despite numerous challenges and enduring incredibly tough times, Lakhpat remained steadfast in his commitment to education. During this time, he also pursued three Master’s degrees in Education, Theatre, and Mass Communication.
“We started the school under the name Brightland; however, those who had initially pledged their support withdrew their cooperation. When Jacques became aware of this setback, he immediately promised and stood by my side, serving as a resilient pillar of support,” recalled Lakhpat.
In his honour, Lakhpat renamed his school in the name of Jacques Vigne. “Despite being a foreigner, my trust in Jacques deepened significantly as he unwaveringly supported a noble cause such as education in India,” Lakhpat said.
This pivotal decision altered the course and circumstances of Lakhpat’s life, as his institution, the Dr. Jacques Vigne National School in Guptkashi, has successfully carved out its own distinct identity. It has garnered recognition not only within the Kedar Valley but across Uttarakhand.
Whether it is innovative efforts to preserve quality education or local culture, or the centre of creative activities, in the past 14 years, this educational institution has established new standards in education. More than 35 students from this school, known for its strength with 300 students, have been selected for Navodaya and Military School Ghodakhal.
From sports competitions to cultural activities, dozens of students have proudly represented the school in the national level. Operating in challenging conditions in the steep mountains, the school has not only provided quality education but also played a key role in preventing migration from the mountains for education.
On an extremely sensitive issue, Lakhpat Rana said, “I have seen my home destroyed by disasters, so whenever someone is in distress, I step forward to help. During the Kedarnath disaster, Dr. Jacques Vigne National School served hundreds of pilgrims for days, and also supported several government organizations by accommodating them in the school for relief and rescue.”