Veterinary surgeon to social crusader: Satarupa Sanyal's multifaceted journey of empowerment

WEST BENGAL : In a world where versatility often takes a backseat to specialisation, Satarupa Sanyal emerges as a beacon of multi-potentiality, seamlessly blending her talents in the realms of art, activism, and advocacy. A veterinary surgeon by profession, Sanyal’s journey transcends the boundaries of conventional success, weaving a narrative of resilience, compassion, and relentless pursuit of social justice.

Born on November 12, 1962, into a middle-class family, Sanyal’s upbringing instilled in her a sense of empathy and responsibility towards the less privileged. Despite being pampered by her family, she harboured an innate desire to uplift those in need, a sentiment that would later shape her life’s mission.

Armed with a veterinary degree from Bidhan Chandra Roy Krishi Vidyalaya, Sanyal’s foray into social activism began with the establishment of SCUD (Society for Social Communication) in 2009. Motivated by a profound incident where four girls were trafficked in Nadia district, Sanyal embarked on a quest to empower marginalized women and champion their rights.

For Sanyal, the journey of SCUD was not merely an organizational endeavour but a testament to resilience in the face of adversity. Despite encountering bureaucratic hurdles and societal skepticism, she persisted, driven by an unwavering commitment to her vision of a more equitable society.

Today, SCUD stands as a testament to Sanyal’s unwavering resolve, extending beyond women empowerment to encompass education, healthcare, and disaster relief efforts. From rescuing trafficked victims to providing education to underprivileged children, SCUD’s impact reverberates across communities, offering hope where there was once despair.