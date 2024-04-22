Remains of India’s only Homo Narmadensis in Ballari museum

BALLARI: The Robert Bruce Foote Sangankal Archaeological Museum (RBFSAM) in Ballari has become even richer in its collection as it added one more 3-4 lakh year old skull Homo Narmadensis - the only one from India.

The said Homo Narmadensis was discovered by a well-known geologist late Arun Sonakia on the banks of river Narmada in Hathnora in 1982. This is the cranial part of the right side of the human skull. This is the only human remains of an early man found in the country. The skull gained importance among the scholars as they were able to study and throw more light on human’s biological evolution.

This is the only museum in the country dedicated to pre-history, and has skulls which help understand human evolutions across the world.