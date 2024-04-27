Sweet summer success: Kerala farmers see surge in snap melon

KOCHI: The paddy fields that line the banks of the Periyar and the Chalakudy rivers are laden with golden-hued fruits. A notably warm and extended summer with sporadic rains has brought forth a splendid blossoming season for cultivators of snap melon, a fruit that grows well in humid conditions.
“This year has been particularly rewarding for snap melons,” says Sebastian K M alias Lalu, a 54-year-old farmer from Karumalloor near North Paravoor, who’s been cultivating the fruit for over a decade.
The fruit is locally referred to as pottu vellari, meaning ‘cracked cucumber’ in Malayalam, due to the distinctive cracks that adorn its skin. As the season starts in January, prices soar to as high as Rs 75 per fruit, gradually tapering to Rs 45 by May end.
The succulent pulp of the local variety is the primary reason for its popularity, cherished for its gentle sweetness and distinct flavour. Roadside stalls and bakery owners attest that they sell like hotcakes.
Historically, snap melons (cucumis melo momordica) are believed to have originated in Kodungallur, Thrissur. In ancient times, the fruit was frequently served during the renowned Meena Bharani festival at the historic Kodungallur Devi Temple.
The sowing timetable for snap melons varies depending on rainfall, typically spanning from the first to the last week of January. Cultivation practices prioritise organic fertilisers such as cow dung and poultry waste.
A notable advantage of cultivating snap melons is their minimal irrigation requirements. Farmers primarily rely on drip irrigation during the plant’s growth phase. However, once fruiting begins, the plants draw moisture from the soil.
Sebastian emphasises the criticality of careful irrigation, highlighting the risk of potential crop loss within days if mishandled. Additionally, he underscores the vulnerability of snap melon cultivation to unseasonal rains, which can lead to substantial crop damage, making it a particularly risky venture.
Once snap melons reach ripeness, they begin to crack rapidly, posing a challenge for transportation. To mitigate this, farmers often place the fruits onto areca nut leaves for safe transport to markets. With an exceptionally short shelf life, the fruit’s skin starts to crack within just six hours of ripening, earning it the Malayalam moniker ‘pottu vellari’.
These fruits primarily find their way to open markets through numerous makeshift stalls that line National Highway 17 from Chavakkad to Ernakulam during the summer season. These stalls specialise in selling snap melon juice, prepared by simply mashing the fruit with a spoon and mixing it with a dash of jaggery powder or sugar. This refreshing beverage can be concocted instantly. Moreover, innovative variations of the drink, incorporating ingredients like milk, have also emerged, adding further appeal to this beloved summer refreshment.
“The fruit has an extremely short shelf-life, wilting within hours of cracking. Interestingly, there’s a discernible difference in taste between fruits just before and after cracking. Knowledgeable consumers often prefer cracked fruits; some even venture directly to the fields to select the perfect ones,” explains Suraj, a snap melon vendor in North Paravoor.
Dr Shinoj Subramanian, Head of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) under the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), Kochi, has been actively involved in raising awareness about the fruit’s nutritional value and advocating for its consumption and juices among the public. The initiative aims to support fruit farmers and promote precision farming of snap melons. “Many people are still unaware of the nutritional benefits and effectiveness of snap melons, especially during the summer season,” he remarks.
“This fruit is an excellent source of beta-carotene, folic acid, potassium, and vitamin C,” Dr Sinoj adds, highlighting its nutritional richness. As part of its awareness-cum-promotional campaign, KVK organised a mega harvest festival of snap melons cultivated in various parts of Alangad Grama Panchayat in February last year.
“The event, which showcased different fruit juice varieties prepared using various recipes, received an overwhelming response from the public,” recalls Subramanian.
Experts stress the importance of incorporating pulpy summer fruits into one’s diet, highlighting their abundant microfiber content, surpassing even that of watermelons, and their role in regulating body temperature.
According to Dr Narayanan Kutty, former head of the Horticulture Wing of Kerala Agricultural University in Thrissur, these fruits are exceptional thirst-quenchers, boasting 90 per cent water content and offering instant cooling effects. Notably, they are fat and carbohydrate-free, with their seeds boasting excellent digestive properties. “So one can consume as much amount of the fruit they want without any fear of gaining weight or other health concerns,” Dr Narayanan says.
In addition to Kerala, these fruits are also grown in select regions of Tamil Nadu and other North Indian districts. Mala village, situated on the southern outskirts of Thrissur district, is renowned as the epicentre of snap melon cultivation. As summer approaches, farmers from across the state converge on the Mala-Ashtamichira region, employing precision open farming techniques to cultivate the fruit in various cycles until the arrival of the monsoon.
“Over the past decade, the fruit’s popularity has surged, inspiring young farmers to grow snap melons every two weeks to maintain a steady supply. Remarkably, the plant yields fruit within just 45 days,” he says. The fruit’s popularity has soared in recent years due to rising summer temperatures. Despite its shorter shelf life compared to watermelons, an increasing number of farmers are venturing into its cultivation annually.
The majority of the fruit grown is shipped to Kochi and its surrounding areas, such as North Paravoor. The fruit is currently facing shortage as the main cultivation season has ended. “The fourth harvest is currently underway, and the supply is restricted to those farmers who planted their seeds later,” emphasises Sebastian.
Snap Melon smoothie
Ingredients
Snap Melon: 500gm (without seeds and skin)
Sugar: To taste
Coconut milk: 300ml
Sugar (Jaggery): 80gm
Method: Mix all the ingredients. Put them in a mixer jar and blend it until a thick consistency forms. Serve it chilled.
Other Smoothies
1
Small banana: 2
Jackfruit ice cream: 120gm
Yoghurt: 150 ml
Sugar: To taste
2
Caramel ice cream: 120gm
Fresh milk: 200 ml
Sugar: To taste
Snap melon salad
Ingredients
Sliced snap melon : 50gm
Feta cheese : 15gm
Snap peas : 25gm
Pumpkin seeds: 10gm
Basil leaves: 5gm
Pomegranate molasses: 10ml
Sliced green Apple: 25gm
Olive oil: 10ml
Salt to taste
White pepper powder: 5gm
Method: Arrange all the ingredients on a plate and season with salt and pepper. Garnish with some pomegranate molasses for that extra crunch.
Pottu vellari juice
Ingredients
Snap melon: 1
Sugar: As per need
Water: As per need
Method: Peel the skin off the melon and remove the seeds. Cut the fruit into small pieces. Add water and sugar as required. Serve with chunky melon pieces.