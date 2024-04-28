Democracy’s foot-soldiers

CHHATTISGARH : The effective training of the poll workforce becomes paramount, as they bear the responsibility of ensuring the conduct of free, fair, and smooth electoral processes.

In the heart of Raipur, a revolution is brewing within the realm of electoral training. With Lok Sabha elections underway, Gaurav Singh, the district collector-cum-returning officer of Raipur constituency, and his team are pioneering a novel approach, blending technology and music to elevate the training experience for poll workers.

Commencing enlightening sessions to prepare the poll staff for the requisite poll exercise in the Raipur Lok Sabha constituency, every significant step specified in the Election Commission’s (EC) manual is meticulously incorporated. Adding a flavour of innovative practices to the mix, the learning process aims to be engaging and result-oriented.

The efficient performance of polling staff remains a litmus test for the returning officers of any constituency. Gaurav Singh, along with his team, foresaw the likely challenges and tailored the training accordingly.

This spellbinding initiative, now a workable process, has led to virtually zero absenteeism among trainees during the sessions. Attendees readily absorb the contents and modules explained in the context of polling, thanks to the innovative application of audiovisual mediums.

Raipur has pioneered the first-time application of such hi-tech training methods, resulting in the efficient training of as many as 11,500 staff in just three days during the first phase. These trained personnel will be deployed across 1,907 polling booths in the Raipur constituency.

Departing from conventional day-long training sessions, the new approach utilises compact 3-hour multimedia-based sessions. Small batches of 40 staff in each of the 58 rooms, equipped with audiovisual aids, are trained simultaneously, overseen by two master trainers in charge of each room.

Every participant in the training process, including master trainers, polling staff, sector officers, or returning officers, undergoes tests consisting of 25 multiple-choice questions to assess their grasp and proficiency.

The selection of master trainers is based on their performance in these tests, fostering accountability and encouraging continuous improvement. Those with superior marks and exceptional presentation skills are tasked with creating video content to facilitate the training process further.