Determination makes Eluru girl score near perfect 600 in SSC

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Success doesn’t come overnight; it requires focus and perseverance. Preparing for examinations and achieving the highest score is a continuous process in a student’s life.
“My heroes, mentors, guides, and friends are my parents,” said Akula Venkata Naga Sai Manasvi, a 15-year-old girl from Eluru district, who recently achieved the highest score in the SSC examinations in Andhra Pradesh with a score of 599 out of 600.
Eluru district Superintendent of Police (SP) D Mary Prasanti took the initiative to honour Manasvi and her parents, Naga Sailaja and Naga Vara Prasadarao, for her outstanding achievement. She was felicitated by Additional SP G Swarooparani, SB Inspector Malleswararao, and others. SP Mary Prasanti remarked that achieving the highest marks in the state of Andhra Pradesh is a significant accomplishment.
Manasvi has moved a step closer to her dream of becoming a student at IIT after completing her Intermediate education. She completed her tenth grade at Narayana School at Nuzvid town in the district. Manasvi serves as a role model for girls across the State, inspiring them with her dedication, commitment, and hard work.
Coming from a middle-class family, she is the daughter of government school teachers. Remarkably, her father was appointed as a teacher after a 25-year wait, having cleared the 1998 DSC recruitment. The family has faced severe challenges, yet despite these obstacles, Manasvi excelled in her examinations, dedicating 12 hours daily to her studies.
With her sights set on becoming an engineering graduate from IIT, Manasvi was confident in her abilities to perform well in the Class 10 exams. “I was studious and dedicated throughout the year, confident in my exam preparations. I owe my success to the unwavering support of my parents and teachers. My achievement is dedicated to my parents,” says Manasvi.
She recalls her excitement upon learning about her results from her parents. Sharing her secret to success, she emphasises the importance of regular study. “I made it a point to revise my classroom work daily upon returning home, seeking clarification from my teachers the next day if needed. Understanding the concepts from my textbooks was crucial,” she adds.
Her father, Naga Varaprasadarao, expressed his confidence in her ability to achieve the top position in the examinations, describing her as a hardworking individual. “We are immensely proud of her achievement,” he concluded.