Determination makes Eluru girl score near perfect 600 in SSC

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Success doesn’t come overnight; it requires focus and perseverance. Preparing for examinations and achieving the highest score is a continuous process in a student’s life.

“My heroes, mentors, guides, and friends are my parents,” said Akula Venkata Naga Sai Manasvi, a 15-year-old girl from Eluru district, who recently achieved the highest score in the SSC examinations in Andhra Pradesh with a score of 599 out of 600.

Eluru district Superintendent of Police (SP) D Mary Prasanti took the initiative to honour Manasvi and her parents, Naga Sailaja and Naga Vara Prasadarao, for her outstanding achievement. She was felicitated by Additional SP G Swarooparani, SB Inspector Malleswararao, and others. SP Mary Prasanti remarked that achieving the highest marks in the state of Andhra Pradesh is a significant accomplishment.

Manasvi has moved a step closer to her dream of becoming a student at IIT after completing her Intermediate education. She completed her tenth grade at Narayana School at Nuzvid town in the district. Manasvi serves as a role model for girls across the State, inspiring them with her dedication, commitment, and hard work.