Healing the hopeless

PUNJAB : Amid a 7% increase in cancer cases in Punjab, from 39,521 in 2021 to 42,288 in 2024, according to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Cancer Registry Programme, the 300-bed Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in New Chandigarh, a grant-in-aid institute of the Department of Atomic Energy of the Union government, inaugurated by the Prime Minister in 2022, has been aiding needy and impoverished patients under various government schemes.

Additionally, it operates its own patient welfare fund, offering medicines in-house with discounts ranging from 30% to 40%, particularly on chemotherapy drugs.

Nimrat Kaur, a 5-year-old diagnosed with lymphoma, received financial aid of Rs 2.25 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. Her father, a carpenter, was assisted by the institute’s Medical Social Worker department in applying for this assistance. Nimrat’s treatment is further supported by Rs 90,000 from the institute’s Patient Welfare Fund, significantly alleviating the burden on her family, who had previously spent around Rs 1.50 lakh out of pocket.

The Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Sangrur commenced operations in 2015. Notably, under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, providing cashless treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per family annually, around 7,600 patients are currently receiving treatment at both the New Chandigarh and Sangrur facilities. Furthermore, financial aid is extended to patients through various schemes, including the Mukh Mantri Raahat Kosh Scheme, Ministry of Women and Child Development, and in-house patient welfare funds.