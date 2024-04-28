Kadapa man’s free coaching centre helps underprivileged realise goals

KADAPA: A dedicated social worker has been providing free coaching to underprivileged students in the rural areas of Kadapa district for over a decade, helping them secure admissions into prestigious educational institutions though entrance exams.

Mommel Raju, a 41-year-old lab technician working at a blood bank in Pulivendula, has been running a free coaching centre under the banner of ‘Snehitha Amritha Hastham’ service society since 2010.

Driven by a desire to support underprivileged students, Raju established the centre to offer free training for the POLYCET and AP RJC- CET entrance exams, which are gateways to higher education.

In an era where affluent families can afford expensive coaching for their children, Raju recognised the struggles faced by students from impoverished backgrounds. His vision was to level the playing field and provide equal opportunities to those unable to afford professional guidance.

What started with a single teacher and 25 students has grown into a remarkable initiative, benefiting over 3,000 students across 14 years. Each year, approximately 250 students from Pulivendula and surrounding areas receive free coaching from a dedicated team of 35 experienced teachers from government and private institutions.