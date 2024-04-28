Sculpting in silence

JAMMU & KASHMIR : In the bustling streets of Kashmir, amidst the intricate tapestry of tradition and innovation, stands Mohammad Yousuf Muran, a silent yet formidable force in the world of woodcarving. At 57 years old, Yousuf’s journey is not merely one of craftsmanship, but a testament to resilience, perseverance, and the indomitable human spirit.

Born deaf and mute in the heart of downtown Srinagar, Yousuf’s world was painted with silence from the very beginning. Yet, within this silence, a symphony of creativity thrived. Inspired by the artisans in his family, Yousuf embarked on his woodcarving odyssey at the tender age of 15, driven by an innate passion that transcended the barriers of communication.

Through the hands of his nephew, Mudasir, Yousuf’s story unfolds in silent eloquence. His journey is a narrative of determination, where every stroke of the chisel is a defiance against the odds stacked against him. From the intricate bas-reliefs to life-sized figures and architectural embellishments, Yousuf’s craftsmanship knows no bounds.

With each masterpiece he carves, Yousuf breathes life into the wood, shaping majestic sculptures that resonate with timeless beauty. His repertoire spans from the majestic George of England astride a horse to the serene visage of Mahatma Gandhi, each piece a testament to his meticulous artistry.

Yet, beyond the aesthetic allure of his creations lies a deeper narrative of struggle and unfulfilled recognition. Despite his global acclaim and accolades, Yousuf remains a silent observer to the negligence of his own government. In a land where every stroke of art is a reflection of cultural heritage, Yousuf’s contributions remain overlooked and unacknowledged.