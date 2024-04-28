Villupuram garage with an endless vroom

VILLUPURAM: Along the quiet, dimly lit stretch of the Villupuram-Gingee highway, where the hum of engines often fades into the night, you can’t miss K Krishnamurthy’s garage in Anandapuram. The workshop has refused to down its shutters for the past 24 years. It does not matter if it’s a Sunday, public holiday or a festive day.

Since the tender age of 16, Krishnamurthy has been immersed in the world of engines and gears, honing his craft with every turn of the wrench and every oil change. After years of toil, he seized an opportunity in February of 2000, and opened his very own garage. Little did he know then that its doors would remain perpetually ajar, a symbol of his unyielding commitment to those traversing the lonely expanses of the highway. “To me, it is not just a job; it is a duty. People depend on their bikes, especially on days of leisure or celebration when the roads are bustling with motorists. It is during these times that a breakdown can turn into a nightmare. I refuse to let that happen,” says Krishnamurthy, his eyes reflecting the years of experience etched onto his weathered profile.

Indeed, Krishnamurthy’s steadfast resolve has transformed his workshop into a sanctuary for weary travellers, a place where stranded souls find solace amid the uncertainties birthed by a malfunctioning machine. Whether it is a flat tyre, a broken brake wire, or any other mechanical misfortune, Krishnamurthy comes ready to mend what fate has cast asunder.

Recalling an unforgettable instance, he says, “During Deepavali last year, a middle-aged couple found themselves stranded when their bike’s rear tyre suffered a puncture around noontime. It was a desolate road, devoid of any open tea shops or petrol stations due to the holiday. However, my workshop was ready and willing to assist. Despite my best efforts, the tyre was beyond repair, prompting me to offer them my own bike’s tyre as a replacement. I sent them on their way without accepting any payment.”

“The following day, they returned to my workshop, returning my tyre and insisting on paying for it. Such gestures are immensely gratifying to me, as they reaffirm the purpose of my work – to aid others with my skills and expertise,” he adds with a smile.

But it’s not just his resilience that sets Krishnamurthy apart; it’s also his ethos of service over profit. Unlike other workshops that demand exorbitant fees for after-hours repairs, Krishnamurthy’s rates remain fair and unchanged no matter the time of day, a testament to his belief that assistance should never come with a hefty price tag.

A local auto-driver K Kumaresan (40) told TNIE, “We have never seen the workshop shut down. It remains open on all days, and people from various ends who face motorcycle failures go back home because of him. On Sundays and festival days, with all other mechanic shops closed, one has to travel nearly 15 kilometres on either side of the highway to access town regions. So Krishnamurthy’s shop functions as a crucial rescue point.”

In 2022, Krishnamurthy’s dedication caught the eye of the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, earning him the prestigious role of trainer. On the bustling streets of Chennai, he imparts his wealth of knowledge to a new generation of motor mechanics, instilling in them not just technical skills but also the values of integrity and compassion that define his own work.

For Krishnamurthy, it’s never been about accolades or recognition. It has always been about the lives he touches, the journeys he aids in, and the smiles he brings to weary faces. As long as there are wheels turning and engines roaring, his workshop will stand as a bastion of service, a testament to the unwavering commitment of one man to his craft and his community.

