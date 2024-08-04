Creativity through cartoons

BENGALURU: Surreal landscapes, vibrant houses and the characters that fill cartoons are typically seen as entertainment by children, but for Siddhita Mohanty, a 15-year-old student from Bengaluru, the fascination with cartoons and their luxurious house visuals drove her to launch a digital startup.

Siddhita, who is now 15, was 13 years old when she launched her startup – Bloom Riddhi Siddhi, which focused on graphic designing and computer literacy. She is now a certified Android app and game developer and junior robot developer.

Her journey started when she received a laptop from her parents when she began school. Though she initially used it only for watching cartoons on YouTube, she slowly developed an interest in technology that made the visuals possible, fuelling her passion for digital design.

Orchids The International School, the school she started from in Bengaluru, played an important role in encouraging her aspiration to learn coding and designing. During COVID, she took up an entrepreneurship course, and decided to launch her own startup on her birthday.

To broaden her skills, Siddhita participated in numerous courses, including entrepreneurship, life skills, web design, coding, robotics, public speaking, Natural Language Processing, and spoken English. During the pandemic in 2021, when Siddhita moved to Bengaluru from her home state Odisha, she developed over 50 apps using block coding and more than 1,000 3D designs. She has also excelled in various Olympiads at both national and international levels, such as the International Life Skills Olympiad and the Global Etiquette Olympiad.

Siddhita, who has been designing for over two years, now takes just 15-20 minutes to create a design. Of all the cartoon features, she enjoys designing furniture, room layouts and decor the most.

Siddhita mentioned that she has a strong interest in cricket and karate, apart from graphic designing, public speaking, and writing.