Doing their bit for a green future

UDUPI : Determination and community spirit have led a group of differently-abled individuals in Udupi to embark on an ambitious plan of planting 1,000 saplings in the district. The initiative, organized by the NGO Peace Foundation, Udupi, in association with the forest department, aims to contribute to afforestation in urban areas, while also showcasing the resilience and capabilities of people with disabilities.

The group will travel across the district, and reach Kundapur and Karkala taluks to plant saplings on campuses of educational institutions.

Jagadish Bhat, a differently-abled person who is part of this initiative, told TNSE that people like him want to prove that physical limitations are no barrier to making a significant impact on the environment. ‘‘It’s a fact that we face a lot of challenges in our day-to-day life. But that does not mean that we don’t have aspirations for a greener future.

This initiative of approaching schools and colleges across the district and planting saplings on their campuses gives us a thrill and a sense of responsibility. By the end of August first week or second week, we would have completed planting all 1,000 saplings. In fact, forest department officials have advised us to go slow whenever there is heavy rain, because we have to be very cautious about our health too,’’ he said.

Most of the saplings they are planting are rosewood and other native species.

Udupi Range Forest Officer Varijakshi said that when Peace Foundation approached the forest department, they were happy as their initiative would impress many people in society.

“This kind of initiative in schools, colleges and other organizations will spread a good message to the younger generation to take up afforestation drives. Peace Foundation has been organizing various social activities in the region, mainly to boost the morale of differently-abled persons,” she said.

Peace Foundation is a non-profit organization established in the year 2017, and is run by Dr Sonia, a physiatrist. In 2022, the organization had got differently-abled persons in Udupi to don the costume of ‘tiger dancers’ and compete in the dance competition organised during Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. Along with forest officials, the team from Peace Foundation will approach schools and colleges for differently-abled persons to take up the initiative of planting saplings.