Empowering girls with self-defence skills

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The district police have launched Operation Jwala, a self-defence training programme aimed at improving women’s safety and confidence. Following the success of the first phase of the programme conducted last year, the police will again be imparting martial arts and self-defence techniques to girls in government institutions.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Akhil Mahajan tells TNIE: “With Phase-II of Operation Jwala, we hope to further instil confidence among schoolgirls. Coordinated with the education department, the programme schedules a daily training period in all government schools. Around 2,000 girl students from Classes VI to X in 100 government schools are receiving self-defence training.”

The SP said that priority is being given to women’s safety. “The efforts of SHE teams, which work to protect women and girls, are there to see,” he says. Mahajan explains the impetus for the programme was an incident where a girl reported harassment at bus stations and on her way home. “Though the SHE teams resolved the issue, the need for a permanent solution led to the creation of Operation Jwala,” he says.

The SP says that despite the efforts of the police, incidents like harassment at Thangallapally hostel mean that such training programmes are needed. Martial arts instructors, including women, have been appointed by the police department. Md Naseema, one of the instructors, tells TNIE that strength is not required for self-defence. She says techniques are the key. A Class VIII student, A Poojitha, shares that the training has built her confidence, and says that she feels more secure travelling to and from school.