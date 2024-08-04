Rajahmundry artist’s work wins PM’s applause

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Hari Tadoju, renowned painter from the city is elated as one of his works was posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X. The painting was that of Narendra Modi meditating at Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Tadoju gave the painting to former Prime Minister Deve Gowda. He in turn gifted it to Modi, who acknowledged it by posting it on X. “I am rejoiced to see my picture appearing in the X account of Prime Minister,’ Hari Tadoju told TNIE.

Hari Tadoju gained popularity for his recent artwork featuring a portrait PM Modi and his mother, which was presented at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. His portrait series depicting Lord Hanuman carrying chandrayaan-3 into orbit has gone viral social media.

His paintings of Lord Varaha Lakxmi Narasimha Swamy, Simhadri Appnna and Lord Venkateswara Swamy Tirupati are popular in South India. Born in 1995, Hari Tadoju was initiated into art by his father, Suryanarayana, who was an artist and sculpture in the city for many years.