Rajahmundry artist’s work wins PM’s applause

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Hari Tadoju, renowned painter from the city is elated as one of his works was posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X. The painting was that of Narendra Modi meditating at Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Tadoju gave the painting to former Prime Minister Deve Gowda. He in turn gifted it to Modi, who acknowledged it by posting it on X. “I am rejoiced to see my picture appearing in the X account of Prime Minister,’ Hari Tadoju told TNIE.
Hari Tadoju gained popularity for his recent artwork featuring a portrait PM Modi and his mother, which was presented at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. His portrait series depicting Lord Hanuman carrying chandrayaan-3 into orbit has gone viral social media.
His paintings of Lord Varaha Lakxmi Narasimha Swamy, Simhadri Appnna and Lord Venkateswara Swamy Tirupati are popular in South India. Born in 1995, Hari Tadoju was initiated into art by his father, Suryanarayana, who was an artist and sculpture in the city for many years.
“My father is my guru and I am influenced by great painters Raja Ravi Varma, Damerla Ramarao, Pablo Picasso and Vincent Van Gogh,” he said. Hari’s works encompass a wide array of genres, including oil painting, modern and abstract paintings, interior wall murals, digital paintings, sculptures, wall paintings and micro art. Hari’s artwork and sketches were always praised from his childhood. He met Chief Minister Chandrababu and won his praise. He also drew the portraits of Venkaiah Naidu and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
He started an academy in 2014 and toured the entire country to promote art works. He sketched and painted more than 2500 pictures for hundred cliental and trained students across the globe. He is the recipient of AP state Bhasha Samskritika Shekar Ugadi Puraskar, C Narayana Reddy Purakskar, Prathibha Puraskar, Damerla Ramarao Prathibha award, SP Balu Ugadi Purakskar and Bharat talent world record. He achieved growth beyond the borders of six countries by leveraging the power of digital platforms including USA, UK, Australia, Sri Lanka and Dubai.