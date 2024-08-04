Sircilla weaver produces linen dress for Pawan Kalyan

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A handloom weaver family from Sircilla produced linen for AP Deputy Chief Minister and Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan. The family executed the `5 lakh order placed for Pawan Kalyan by the latter’s fan in the US.

Veldi Hari Prasad wove linen and stitched dresses for Pawan Klayn. He sent them to the deputy chief minister’s fan in the US. Veldi Hari Prasad and his wife worked for 25 days to produce linen and stitch the cloth into kurta and trousers with Jana Sena logo using red and black silk thread.

He said: “This is the first time handloom linen has ever been made. I am very happy we have done it.” He expressed his gratitude to the customer who placed the order for handloom linen for Pawan Klayn.

It may be recalled that Hari Prasad wove G20 summit logo on cloth which got appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra MOdi Narendra Modi.