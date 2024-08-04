Telangana best state for organ transplantation

HYDERABAD: Telangana was honoured as the best state for organ and tissue transplantation, by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday, receiving the prestigious award for its outstanding achievements. The accolade was presented during the 14th Indian Organ Donation Day ceremony, organised by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) in New Delhi.

This recognition celebrates Telangana’s remarkable Jeevandan Cadaver Transplantation programme, which has facilitated over 5,000 organ donation and 550 transplantation in the state since its inception in 2012.

According to the Health Department’s latest report, the Jeevandan initiative has successfully retrieved 5,541 organs and tissues from 1,456 cadaveric donors and performed 550 transplants free of charge under the Arogyasri health scheme.

Currently, 40 government hospitals across the state are authorised to perform transplants, including prominent institutions such as the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital, with NIMS serving as the designated authority for cadaver transplantation (AACT).

The Jeevandan programme operates in compliance with the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA-1994), implementing various initiatives such as hospital licensing, coordinator training, an online portal and awareness programmes.