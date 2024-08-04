Valluvar Vasippu Kalam: A comfort zone for bibliophiles in Madurai

MADURAI: Sitting by the window on a rainy day and reading a book with a cup of coffee is bliss. Books have the unique power to magically teleport readers to a completely different space. From the thrill of suspense to the solace of nostalgia, each book offers a unique emotional journey. Every time you walk into a book store, bibliosmia overpowers you.
Inculcating book-reading habits, ‘Valluvar Vasippu Kalam,’ a community initiative has become a beacon of hope and learning for local children and youth at Kambur, a small village nestled in Kottampatti block. Started during the Covid-19 pandemic, a time marked by uncertainty and isolation, the initiative has spread its wings over last few years. The Kambur Panchayat Youth Club is channelising its energy into fostering a reading culture among the younger generation.
Explaining the formation of the forum, C Selvaraj, the coordinator of the Kambur Panchayat Youth Club, said, “During the pandemic, we established a youth readers forum to enhance awareness about panchayat administration, politics, and economics. This initiative aimed to engage the youth more effectively in local governance. Hence, seeing its success, we wondered why not extend it to children as well? Following this, two years ago, ‘Valluvar Vasippu Kalam,’ came into being. We encourage children up to 15 years of age to participate in the forum every Saturday evening.
“Every session turns into a vibrant hub of activity. As youth gather to discuss books related to administration, the children’s forum focuses on stories that ignite their imagination. In the beginning, the youth read the books aloud to children. Later, the books were given to each child and they were asked to read it within a week and then come and present it. Good presenters also get prizes like pens, pencils and chocolates,” he added.
Kalanai Sundaram, a resident of Kachirayanpatti panchayat said that over 100 children and youth have become regular attendees, developing a habit of reading that extends beyond the forum. Despite the 15-km distance from Kambur, he has been bringing his children, K Neenikka and Mayakannan, to the forum consistently for two years.
“Initially, I struggled to get my children interested in books apart from their studies. However, once they began attending ‘Valluvar Vasippu Kalam,’ they started asking for more books and are even participating in school competitions. It’s been a tremendous boost to their academic performance and writing skills as well,” he added.
Sharing her personal experience, K Neenikka, a Class 4 student said, “I used to enjoy books with animal pictures, like ‘Simbavin Sutula.’ After joining the forum, I began participating in essay and elocution competitions at school and have won several prizes. Reading has become a part of my daily routine, and it has boosted my confidence and public speaking skills.” For C Jeeva, a BSc Chemistry graduate and local tutor, the forum’s impact extends beyond the children. “Reading helps improve memory, concentration, and creativity. It’s also a valuable tool for self-discipline and building self-esteem. Seeing the children’s progress reinforces my own learning and teaching methods.”
P Durga, a Class 10 student, reflecting on her personal growth, said, “I was quite shy before joining ‘Valluvar Vasippu Kalam,’ but it has helped me overcome my fears. I now participate in elocution and drama performances at school, and I feel more confident expressing my opinions.” In a world that is increasingly dominated by digital distractions, ‘Valluvar Vasippu Kalam,’ shows us the timeless value of books. Nurturing the habit of reading, the youth of Kambur are enriching their own lives.
When distance is just a number
