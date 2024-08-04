Vizag girl carves a niche for herself in classical dance

VISAKHAPATNAM : Seventeen-year-old Ummidi Ushasri, a classical dancer from Visakhapatnam, is making a name for herself in the classical dance world of Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam.

Trained by renowned gurus since the age of six, Ushasri has performed at prestigious venues across India, including Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s (TTD) Nadaneerajanam programme.

Her talent has taken her to international stages in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Andaman, and Dubai. She performed Bharatanatyam in many shrines in Visakhapatnam, Srisailam, Tirupati, Vijayanagaram, Shirdi, Puri, Vijayawada, and Annavaram.

She received several awards, including Natyamayuri, the Nandeeswara Natya Kala Award, Nritya Kishore, and a place in the Telugu Book of World Records.

Currently, Ushasri is studying Intermediate second year in Visakhapatnam and has completed the first class of the Bharathanatyam Certificate Course at Sri Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University. She plans to further her passion by pursuing a diploma and a master’s in Bharatanatyam.

What is more impressive is Ushasri’s dedication to sharing her knowledge with the younger generation. She is running a branch of her guru’s Bharatanatyam school, Sai Nataraja Dance Academy, in Visakhapatnam, where she teaches nearly 30 children.

Ushasri, who excels in classical dance forms like Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam, believes that in today’s fast-paced, technology-driven world, these traditional arts are vital for preserving cultural heritage.

Her guru is Paramkusam Sarath Chandra, a Doordarshan-graded Bharatanatyam dancer with more than 2,000 performances under his belt. Through his school, Sarath Chandra aims to preserve and share the traditional techniques of the classical dance form with the next generation.

Sarath Chandra praises her efforts, saying, “It is commendable for someone so young to not only have an interest in traditional art forms but also put in efforts to teach the same to the younger generation.”