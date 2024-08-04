Where her mind is without fear

RAJASTHAN : Menstruation, for the longest time has been shrouded in silence, secrecy and stigma in Rajasthan, a state with deep roots in tradition. However, the efforts of a modest but exceptionally committed woman Bhavana Paliwal is trying to usher in positive change in lives of countless rural women in southern Rajasthan, creating awareness about menstrual health through specially designed campaigns.

In Devgarh town, nestled in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district, Bhavana Paliwal’s journey toward social change began with a personal challenge. As a schoolgirl, she experienced her first periods without any knowledge of the phenomenon. The lack of awareness and ensuing embarrassment left a profound impact on her personality. “I was scared when I saw blood for the first time. I thought I might die. Is this some dirty disease? How will I tell about this at home? Will they scold me?” she recalls the anxiety.

Her teacher, unprepared to handle such situations, sent her home without any guidance and for many months she became a lonely, scared teenager. Ultimately, Bhavana’s mother explained to her what menstruation was, but the damage had been done. “I thought that if I had been told about this earlier, I would not have had to face all this,” she reflects.

Bhavana’s experience is not uncommon in rural India, where menstruation is shrouded in stigma. After her first period, Bhavana faced numerous restrictions at home, reinforcing the notion that menstruation is taboo. However, instead of meekly accepting the limitations, Bhavana questioned why a natural process essential to life was associated with shame. As an adult and determined to make a difference, Bhavana in recent years has embarked on a mission to educate and empower women in her community through an NGO, Career Sansthan.

Career Sansthan focuses on raising awareness about menstrual health and hygiene in rural Rajasthan. Through workshops and community engagement, Bhavana seeks to dispel myths and misconceptions about menstruation. She has conducted over 500 workshops and distributed more than 1,00,000 sanitary pads. “This is a sensitive topic, especially for girls in small towns and rural areas. No one informs them about menstruation even at home. If they are not able to overcome the taboo at an early stage in life, how will they move forward?” she asks.