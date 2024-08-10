Romeeta Bundela broke barriers to build a career on the sea

She was 22 when Romeeta Bundela from Jalgaon, Maharashtra became the first Indian female Electro Technical Officer (ETO) on a Maersk ship. It was December 2017. At that time she was the second ETO from India.

An Electro-Technical Officer or ETO monitors all onboard electronic and electrical equipment – maximising the operational safety and efficiency of a vessel. Often it becomes so crucial on a cruise, especially during emergencies or failures, to ensure that emergency procedures are in place and followed.

"What are you doing here? This job is not meant for you. We are still at port. You can go back home.”

These were the first few words she heard from her manager when she stepped foot on the Maersk ship on her first day at work in the fag end of 2017.

However, instances like that couldn't stop her from sailing miles in her career. Presently she has advanced to the position of senior ETO and electrical superintendent on a UK cruise ship.

Challenging Career

When TNIE caught up with her Romeeta said that technically, when it comes to work, she has to be mentally prepared all the time for the worst case scenario. For instance, what if the electrical propulsion onboard the vessel fails?

"I would have to work day and night continuously to solve the technical problems," she said.

Diagnosing and fixing electrical faults or issues that arise onboard often involves hands-on work as well as coordinating with other engineering staff.

But Romeeta says she was up for the challenges.

She actually aspired to join the Indian Navy, but later made up her mind to opt for merchant navy since navy proved out of her reach owing to medical reasons.

Explaining about the nature of work, Romeeta said that an ETO oversees all onboard electronic and electrical equipment, ensuring the vessel's safety and efficiency. An ETO should also ensure that all electrical systems comply with maritime regulations and safety standards. This includes adhering to international regulations like those set by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

According to a maritime survey, there are only 2.5% of women employed in this field globally.

Romeeta's work schedule varies from a 5-month stint with 1 month off on cargo vessels to a 3-on, 3-off rotation on cruises.

The challenges she has faced so far include resistance from colleagues who were skeptical about her capabilities. However, she has received strong support from her parents, Sudhir Kumar Bundela, a retired Indian Railways engineer, and Meena Bundela, as well as her elder brother, Romeyraj Bundela, who continue to support her, understanding her dedication.