Romeeta Bundela broke barriers to build a career on the sea

She was 22 when Romeeta Bundela from Jalgaon, Maharashtra became the first Indian female Electro Technical Officer (ETO) on a Maersk ship. It was December 2017. At that time she was the second ETO from India.
An Electro-Technical Officer or ETO monitors all onboard electronic and electrical equipment – maximising the operational safety and efficiency of a vessel. Often it becomes so crucial on a cruise, especially during emergencies or failures, to ensure that emergency procedures are in place and followed.
"What are you doing here? This job is not meant for you. We are still at port. You can go back home.”
These were the first few words she heard from her manager when she stepped foot on the Maersk ship on her first day at work in the fag end of 2017.
However, instances like that couldn't stop her from sailing miles in her career. Presently she has advanced to the position of senior ETO and electrical superintendent on a UK cruise ship.
Challenging Career
When TNIE caught up with her Romeeta said that technically, when it comes to work, she has to be mentally prepared all the time for the worst case scenario. For instance, what if the electrical propulsion onboard the vessel fails?
"I would have to work day and night continuously to solve the technical problems," she said.
Diagnosing and fixing electrical faults or issues that arise onboard often involves hands-on work as well as coordinating with other engineering staff.
But Romeeta says she was up for the challenges.
She actually aspired to join the Indian Navy, but later made up her mind to opt for merchant navy since navy proved out of her reach owing to medical reasons.
Explaining about the nature of work, Romeeta said that an ETO oversees all onboard electronic and electrical equipment, ensuring the vessel's safety and efficiency. An ETO should also ensure that all electrical systems comply with maritime regulations and safety standards. This includes adhering to international regulations like those set by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).
According to a maritime survey, there are only 2.5% of women employed in this field globally.
Romeeta's work schedule varies from a 5-month stint with 1 month off on cargo vessels to a 3-on, 3-off rotation on cruises.
The challenges she has faced so far include resistance from colleagues who were skeptical about her capabilities. However, she has received strong support from her parents, Sudhir Kumar Bundela, a retired Indian Railways engineer, and Meena Bundela, as well as her elder brother, Romeyraj Bundela, who continue to support her, understanding her dedication.
"There have been crises for instance once the overhead crane stopped working and got stuck. I troubleshooted for almost 5 to 6 hours to fix it. This incident shook me completely as everything was depending upon my troubleshooting skills and that was a time when I was newly promoted to the rank of the Senior ETO and it was my first contract in this position onboard," she said.
Work-Life Balance
Can a woman in a career like hers pursue their profession even after marriage?
Romeeta replied that women can very well pursue their career in merchant navy and still maintain a better work-life balance. Many married women working in merchant navy are still sailing even after having babies.
"So as far as I see I will also continue my career after my marriage and having kids," she affirmed.
Initially, Romeeta recalled that she had to adjust to life on a container vessel, surrounded by 20 men, battling prejudices and proving her skills.
To women aspiring to enter maritime fields, Romeeta advises: “Ignore negative comments. Keep your plans private until you achieve them.”
Developing essential skills and continual learning have been crucial to her success. Carnival UK provides ongoing training, says Romeeta. During her Maersk interview, the HR team expressed initial hesitation in hiring an Indian female ETO but promised to recruit more based on her performance.
Awareness is key to changing perceptions. Romeeta uses social media to share her journey, hoping to inspire and inform others about opportunities in maritime careers.