Historic Shivamogga school transformed from near closure to a model institution in Bengaluru

SHIVAMOGGA: The 89-year-old Government Model Higher Primary School in KR Puram, Shivamogga, has seen better times. In 2017, with just seven students taking lessons within its hallowed walls, the school was on the verge of closure. However, thanks to the collective effort of teachers, locals, block education officers and elected representatives, the school has now got a new lease of life.

Sharing details about the school’s revival with The New Sunday Express, assistant teacher B Ramachari informs that when he was deputed there in 2018, there were only seven students. “It looked like a rundown warehouse, and also resembled a den of illegal activities, where anti-social elements indulged in drug abuse and gambling,” he mentions.

“It was important that the school’s glory days be restored. I personally took up the challenge to save the school, which was established during the British Raj. I sought help from some locals and started a movement called ‘Save Government School’, for which I got pamphlets printed and distributed them among people, convincing the latter to send their children to government schools. It was difficult at first, with many of them being unenthused. More than a thousand homes were contacted. With no funds to develop the school, the movement marched on. I did not give up. During this phase, the then corporator Sunita Annappa also joined our movement and helped us get funds for the rejuvenation work,” Ramachari says.

Accordingly, the School Development and Monitoring Committee members too propagated the ‘Save Government School’ movement by conducting door-to-door visits to educate people about admitting their children in government schools. Ramachari further says that initially, parents were hesitant to send their children to a government school, citing lack of basic amenities, like learning instruments, sturdy infrastructure, pure drinking water, toilets, a playground, compound, efficient teachers and an English medium.