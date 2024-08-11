In tune with easy learning

TENKASI: The students of the Panchayat Union Primary School in Kurunchankkulam of Tenkasi district were repeating after instructor M Muthu Durai’s words; astoundingly, the chorus they made had a tune to it. One glance and anyone can misinterpret it for a music class, with the presence of two keyboards, a set of hand drums and a tambourine inside the classroom. It was a language class and the students were singing verses made by Durai with a tune. With the array of musical instruments at his command, Durai turns harder-to-remember poems, pieces of information, and fact snippets into digestible verses, easy to memorise.

“When I joined the school in 2016, I observed the difficulties of the students in remembering the lessons,” the government schoolteacher reminisced. As a method to enhance memory recall, he decided to incorporate music into his teaching techniques. With the assistance of a philanthropic alumnus of the school, Durai was able to purchase musical instruments. “Besides understanding the subject, the students are able to memorise the lessons easily when I teach them with the help of music. I see so much improvement now,” he says.

The adjustments Durai made were not simply bound to aiding retention. To the best of his abilities, he has transformed the school significantly to nurture the creativity of his students. Smoke art, glass and spray paintings adorn the walls of the viridescent classrooms that even accommodate puppets, a microphone and an electronic speaker. Besides textbook lessons, Durai — an author of two poetry books — teaches art, martial arts and silambam to the students. The school administration organises, annually, an art exhibition, showcasing its students’ painting skills; several students from nearby schools attend the event. “Our students have secured prizes in district-level competitions,” he says.