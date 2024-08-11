More teeth for Odisha Crime Branch’s canine force

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s Crime Branch (CB) has added some new members to its K-9 club, the majestic sprinters and hunting breed called the Mudhol hound. To add more ‘teeth’ to its search operations, apprehension of suspects, tracing narcotics drugs and detecting explosives, the agency has got nine superbly keen-sensed canines to help its officers.

Out of the nine canines, three are of the famous Mudhol hound breed inducted into Odisha Police for the first time. The Mudhol hounds, native to north Karnataka’s Bagalkote and Vijayapura districts, are swift runners and have great stamina. Recognised by National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR) and Indian National Kennel Club, they are said to be extremely brave and loyal.

Sources said the CB got three Mudhol hound puppies from Karnataka’s Canine Research and Information Centre (CRIC). Currently, their tracking and detection skills are being developed at Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force’s National Training Centre for Dogs (NTCD) near Panchkula in Haryana. Three handlers of K-9 Squad are also stationed at NTCD.

The Mudhol hounds are already part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Special Protection Group (SPG), Indian Army and paramilitary forces in different parts of the country. The indigenous breed had first hit the headlines in May 2018 when PM Modi said they were going out to protect the nation with a new battalion.

To give more teeth to its K-9 Squad, the CB has also got six puppies of Belgian Malinois breed from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Rajasthan and they are also receiving training at NTCD.

Highlighting the importance of Belgian Malinois in law enforcement, the CB said Cairo, a dog of the same breed, had helped the US Navy Seal team to track and kill Al Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden.