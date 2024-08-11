Strides in self-reliance

In the vibrant tapestry of Gujarat villages, a remarkable transformation is taking place, propelled by the unwavering spirit and determination of its women. This story of empowerment is not just a narrative of economic achievement but a testament to the boundless potential that emerges when collective will and resilience converge.

In a three-month period, 8,500 women from Sakhimandal have achieved a groundbreaking feat by collecting 5,000 metric tons of Limbodi, the fruit of the neem tree, generating a staggering revenue of `4 crore.

The initiative, part of the larger “Mission Mangalam” programme, has invigorated these communities, weaving a new fabric of self-reliance and prosperity. Across 28 districts, this mission has reached over 3.13 lakh women, fortifying their paths towards independence through rigorous training and support.

The fabric of Gujarat’s self-help groups (SHGs) has been a cornerstone of this success. With 2.79 lakh SHGs supporting 27 lakh families, these networks provide a vital foundation of mutual aid and development. Furthermore, over 23 lakh women are benefitting from crucial life insurance and health coverage schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

The “Mission Mangalam” initiative, which began in 2010, has made extraordinary strides. This programme has empowered women across Gujarat by transforming the collection of Limbodi into a model of sustainable innovation. The GNFC Neem Project, which processes Limbodi into neem-coated urea, medicines, and neem oil, stands as a beacon of this innovative approach. During the peak ripening season from May to July 2021-22, the collective efforts of 8,500 women in 15 districts not only demonstrated their hard work but also underscored their role as catalysts of economic and social change.

The personal stories emerging from this initiative are as inspiring as the statistics. Santuben Parmar from Rupal village in Gandhinagar district, affiliated with Sakhi Bachat Mandal, proudly reports an annual income of `1 crore, a testament to her dedication and the programme’s impact. Kalpanaben Rathore of Sri Ganesh Mahila Mandal in Madhwas village, Panchmahal district, shares that her sukhdi-making business yields `15 lakh annually, highlighting the financial empowerment that has resulted from these initiatives.