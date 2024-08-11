‘Vidiyal’ of a greener Chennai

CHENNAI: In a city where the hum of traffic and the gleam of glass facades often overshadow the simpler realities of life, there stands out a green patch, which can rightly be called an urban jungle. Located right in the heart of Chennai, this 4,200-square-foot sanctuary is more than just a garden. It’s a symbol of resilience and a testament to one man’s love for nature.

No one can pass by M Sreedhar’s house on Nallappa Street in Nehru Nagar of Chromepet without throwing a glance or maybe two. The residence, a modest structure with a built-up area of 2,100 square feet, is a quaint juxtaposition to the verdant paradise that surrounds it. The green crusader’s journey began in 1988 when his father, V Mahadevan, bought a plot of land and planted the initial eight trees. The small garden started with coconut, mango, and jackfruit trees, each carefully chosen for their adaptability and utility. These were not mere trees but the start of a dream and a vision of a greener future amidst the urban chaos.

As the years passed, Sreedhar took the baton from his father, nurturing the garden with the same care. Today, his garden is a microcosm of Chennai’s native flora, with around 28 mature trees, including robust jackfruit, sweet mango, fragrant guava, and hardy neem.

Sreedhar’s dedication goes beyond personal fulfilment. As a consultant in the renewable energy sector, his days are filled with the pursuit of sustainable solutions. But his passion for trees is a calling that occupies his mornings and evenings. While his professional life is focused on renewable energy, his personal commitment is to a greener Chennai.

Driven by a vision to expand his green initiative, Sreedhar launched ‘Vidiyal’ (Dawn), a community-focused movement aimed at increasing the green canopy of his neighbourhood in 2011. He began by educating his neighbours about the importance of native trees and their ecological benefits. His enthusiasm was contagious, and soon, Nallappa Street became a model of urban farming.