13-year-old roller skating prodigy Sahithi enters India Book of Records with 94 medals

VISAKHAPATNAM: Thirteen-year-old Bollapragada Sri Sahithi, a roller skating prodigy from Visakhapatnam, has secured a place in the India Book of Records for winning the most medals by a teenage girl in national and international roller skating championships. Sahithi’s remarkable collection of 94 medals, including gold, silver, and bronze, highlights her outstanding achievements at such a young age.

Her recent triumphs include winning a gold and a bronze medal at the Taiwan Artistic International Open 2024, further cementing her status as a rising star in the sport.

National coach Pawan Kumar, who has been guiding Sahithi, praised her dedication and talent, noting, “Sahithi has been a consistent national champion for the past six years and a key member of Team India since 2013. Her skill and commitment have made her one of the leading artistic skaters in Asia and the Pacific region.”

Sahithi’s skating journey began at just four years old, when her father enrolled her in a skating academy in Visakhapatnam during a summer camp in 2016. Reflecting on her early experiences, she said, “My father sparked my interest in skating, and since then, I have been passionate about the sport.”

Her hard work and perseverance have paid off, with consistent success in various National Roller Skating Championships. Sahithi’s impressive medal count includes five international, 23 national, 30 state, and 36 district-level medals, showcasing her potential to bring even more recognition to the country.

Discussing the challenges she faced in international competitions, Sahithi explained, “The dynamics in international events are different, especially with the type of flooring used. While we train on surfaces like granite, cement, or tiles in India, international events are held on wooden floors. Adapting to this slick surface was challenging, but I managed to earn three medals in my first international competition.”