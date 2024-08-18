Hyderabad set to host Global AI Summit 2024, showcasing startups, innovations

HYDERABAD: The world is expeditiously moving towards Artificial Intelligence (AI), and so is Hyderabad. T-Hub-based MATH (Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Hub) has lined up several initiatives in the upcoming Global AI Summit (GAIS) 2024 on September 5 and 6 at HIIC, Hyderabad. Launched in March, MATH is a collaborative effort between the Union government’s Department of Science and Technology (DST) and T-Hub. It supports 963 AI-based startups across India and aims to incubate startups that are either developing AI solutions or utilising AI to address various challenges.
TNIE speaks to Rahul Paith, CEO of MATH, about the initiatives.
What will MATH’s contribution be in the upcoming AI Summit in Hyderabad?
The initiatives include a hackathon featuring 30 problem statements related to AI. Over 6,000 registrations have been received and we aim to engage at least 15,000 participants, including startups, students and developers. Then we will host the InnovAtIon Gala, an awards event on August 29 at T-HUB, to identify promising startups for the Pitch Games. The selected startups will present their ideas to venture capitalists and investors after a four-day workshop for investor engagement. Around 40 to 50 booths will showcase the startups’ products.
There are projections that India’s AI market will reach $17 billion by 2027. How do you see summits contributing to this?
Many AI summits are held in cities like Bangalore, but this summit is unique due to its scale and government support. Summits like this provide a platform for networking, collaboration, and showcasing innovations, all of which are essential for driving the growth of the AI market. Government support, both at the state and central levels, is vital for the growth of any industry. Just as the IT revolution in the early ’90s benefited from government support, AI also needs similar backing.
Can you elaborate on infrastructure and manufacturing development?
Currently, we rely heavily on imports for AI hardware, such as GPUs and chips. To become self-sufficient and lead in AI, India needs to develop its own hardware manufacturing capabilities. This will not only reduce dependency on foreign products but also lower costs for startups and boost innovation. It is essential to ensure that technological advancements are economically friendly, especially for sectors like agriculture.
What do you think of Telangana’s role in tapping into the AI market?
Telangana is making considerable strides in the AI sector. The state government is actively promoting AI through such initiatives. Additionally, Hyderabad is known for its cosmopolitan environment. For instance, over 50% of the startups at MATH were founded by people not originally from Hyderabad. This inclusivity is a testament to the city’s welcoming nature.