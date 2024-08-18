Hyderabad set to host Global AI Summit 2024, showcasing startups, innovations

HYDERABAD: The world is expeditiously moving towards Artificial Intelligence (AI), and so is Hyderabad. T-Hub-based MATH (Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Hub) has lined up several initiatives in the upcoming Global AI Summit (GAIS) 2024 on September 5 and 6 at HIIC, Hyderabad. Launched in March, MATH is a collaborative effort between the Union government’s Department of Science and Technology (DST) and T-Hub. It supports 963 AI-based startups across India and aims to incubate startups that are either developing AI solutions or utilising AI to address various challenges.

TNIE speaks to Rahul Paith, CEO of MATH, about the initiatives.

What will MATH’s contribution be in the upcoming AI Summit in Hyderabad?

The initiatives include a hackathon featuring 30 problem statements related to AI. Over 6,000 registrations have been received and we aim to engage at least 15,000 participants, including startups, students and developers. Then we will host the InnovAtIon Gala, an awards event on August 29 at T-HUB, to identify promising startups for the Pitch Games. The selected startups will present their ideas to venture capitalists and investors after a four-day workshop for investor engagement. Around 40 to 50 booths will showcase the startups’ products.