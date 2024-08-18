Karnataka shines bright as Independence Day celebrations illuminate state

The entire state soaked in the patriotic vibe, as the nation turned 78 on August 15, 2024. Independence Day was celebrated with a dazzling diplay of lights, colours, flowers, and dances, venerating the freedom of mind, faith and expression, which was bestowed upon us by our freedom fighters. Various buildings in the state were adorned with bright lights.

Many of the government buildings, official residences, and the seat of power in the state capital, were decked up to reflect the mood. Vidhana Soudha glowed, with each of its three floors blending together to emit an illuminated Tricolour. Raj Bhavan was also decorated with lights, apart from a floral message commemorating the 78th Independence Day proudly placed outside.

The General Post Office, with its majestic dome, was also decorated for the occasion. Lalbagh Botanical Garden drew massive crowds, who came to behold the annual flower show dedicated to Dr BR Ambedkar. In Hubballi, an illuminated Rani Channamma Circle was a befitting tribute to the warrior queen, while the South Western Railways headquarters also paid its respects to the nation. The DC’s office in Mysuru was wrapped in lights beaming the colours of the Tricolour.