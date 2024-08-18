Madurai’s Urvanam rescues 7,000 animals, educates on wildlife conservation

MADURAI: The scene in Padayappa where Rajnikanth rescues a snake from a group of villagers armed with sticks and rods is iconic. When everyone is frightened and scampering at the sight of the snake, the ‘superstar’ gently picks it up and kisses it, charming everyone around.
The 39-year-old PR Viswanathan of Madurai’s Thirunagar is no action hero. His intention is not to charm others by picking up and rescuing distressed snakes, but rather to quell people’s fears. Although fascinated with animals from a young age, Viswanathan found his true calling when he participated in ‘Friends of Forest’, an initiative of the forest department led by DFO Nihar Ranjan. That was a decade ago.
Eventually, Viswanathan and a team of like-minded individuals went on to establish Urvanam, an organisation that works to rescue and rehabilitate animals in distress and has saved nearly 7,000 animals, birds, and reptiles. Urvanam works with the forest department and local authorities on rescue missions and has raised awareness among hundreds of people on the importance of rescue and conservation efforts.
“Though I had a keen interest in animals from a young age, I began actively participating in environmental protection and related arenas in 2014. Around 40 people from my locality came together to form ‘Thirunagar Pakkam’ to take up plantation drives and cleanup programmes. It was after the ‘Friends of Forest’ programme that we formed Urvanam to continue with the rescue work,” says Viswanathan.
Once the organisation receives a call about an animal in distress, particularly from residential areas and other localities, they rescue and rehabilitate the animal before releasing it into the wild.
When the forest department, through a special drive, seized nearly 700 pet parrots, about 100 that required rehabilitation were kept under the care of Urvanam.
“As many people lack awareness about the animals, especially reptiles, their first thought is to attack the animal and eliminate it. Not many are aware of snake handlers either,” he said
“As improper handling of the animals may result in attacks, we started educating people and spreading awareness on the importance of proper rescues. We have travelled to over 140 villages in the Madurai district and hosted awareness programmes. During our visits, we met many snakebite victims who were unaware of what to do in case of such bites. So, we focus especially on raising awareness about snakes,” adds Viswanathan.
Over the last decade, Viswanathan and his team have trained youth on how to handle animals and minimise man-animal conflicts. With at least 22 snake species reported in Madurai district, Viswanathan also wrote a book, ‘I Pambu’, explaining about the reptiles in detail.
Apart from theoretical classes, Urvanam also organises practical sessions and nature walks. “Real-life experience provides more exposure than just theoretical knowledge,” he said. Viswanathan and his team also provide water and food for animals, especially during the summer.
The organisation relies on donations and funds provided by people during rescue missions. They have also been caring for the elderly since the Covid-19 lockdown, and currently have about 27 elderly persons under their care at an old age home.
(Edited by Srijith R)