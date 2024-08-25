Anjanapuram village transforms through focus on education, community development

KHAMMAM: Anjanapuram village in Burgampad mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district is not like other villages in the state. In a country where villages are traditionally agrarian, many government and private sector employees call Anjanapuram home. How so? Well, around two decades ago, this village took a novel call: Let’s make education important as it will change our fates, they said.
With a population of 2,000, Anjanapuram is also a predominantly tribal village; most people here are from the Lambada tribe. Indeed, this village stuns all when it claims that each family boasts of one government employee, with over 150 individuals in different positions across various departments. Medical, forest, police, excise, irrigation and education—inspiring indeed, is it not?
Tejavath Kishan Rao, headmaster of the Mandal Parishad Primary School in Anjanapuram village, said that the villagers possess an impressive awareness about education. Rao himself studied in the same school from Class 1 to 7 four decades ago and came back as a proud headmaster. “All youngsters are pursuing their degree and post-graduation. And in recent police selections, four people in the village got selected as constables,” Rao said.
A few other teachers in the school were also once pupils at the institution. Tejavath Mohan, a teacher, said that though many professionals work outside the village, they are always connected to Anjanapuram. “During festivals, everyone comes back to the village and celebrates on a grand scale. Our main intention is that people should grow well.” Teachers Shaik Yakub, T Narasimha Rao and Bharathi have also been instrumental in creating awareness about education among the villagers.
T Ramesh Naik, resident medical officer in Kothagudem General Hospital, said the elders of his village were exemplars of hard work. “They worked hard on the fields every day but always pushed their children to go beyond it,” he said, adding that it was the older generation’s awareness and attitude that ensured the youths reached high positions in life.
Some flew to other countries for education and work but said they will never forget their roots and always water their little village. B Ashok Kumar, software engineer working in the US said, “No matter which part of the world we are in, we always extend our hands to support the youngsters of Anjanapuram.”
But education isn’t the only thing that villagers focus on in this village. They believe in holistic development, underscoring the importance of physical activity by pooling in their own pockets to set up a one-acre playground. Oh, and this isn’t just for the young; the old come here to get their adrenaline pumping! The ground is also used for various uniform service exams.
So many drives, so many schemes and so many projects to develop villages across the country. But this village in Bhadradri Kothagudem has proved that the will of the community is the progress of its people. Hats off, Anjanapuram!