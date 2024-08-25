AP students bag five of top 13 spots in handwriting contest

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant turnaround, students from Andhra Pradesh have secured five of the top thirteen positions in the National Handwriting Competition, held online on July 14, 2024. This achievement marks a remarkable improvement from their 22nd place finish in 2018. The competition, organised by the NRI National Handwriting Academy, Amma Odi Handwriting, and All India Handwriting Trainers, saw participation from over 3,00,000 students across the country.

Peddi Tejashree, a second-year BIPC student from Saradha Junior College in Vijayawada, won the Championship in the super-senior category. The daughter of auto driver Venkat Rao and Durga Bhavani, Tejashree aspires to become a doctor to serve underprivileged communities. Speaking to TNIE, her father expressed immense pride in her achievement, stating, “Tejashree has always been dedicated and hardworking. We are incredibly proud of her success and her dreams of becoming a doctor.”

In the senior category, Arjun Apramey, a fifth-grader from Timpany International School in Visakhapatnam, was honoured as the National Best Handwriting Captain. Arjun, the son of Visakhapatnam district Collector Harendhira Prasad and Divya, enjoys cricket, swimming, and drawing and aspires to become the Chief Justice of India. Arjun previously won second place in a State-level handwriting competition in 2023. His mother, Divya, expressed her happiness, stating, “Arjun’s dedication and passion for handwriting have always been evident. We are thrilled with his success and will support his dreams wholeheartedly.”

CH Lakshmi Kavya, a tenth-grade student at National High School in Kaikaluru at Eluru district, won first place in the ‘Wonder of Excellence Best Handwriting’ category. Encouraged by her father, Srinivasa Rao, to improve her handwriting from a young age, Kavya now aims to pursue a career in IT (Information Technology).

Fifth-grader Gummadi Abhirama Danvik of NSM School in Vijayawada, won the top spot in the National Junior level category, while Boppana Mukunda Priya, an eighth-grader at Nirmala High School in Vijayawada, achieved third place.

Abhirama, the daughter of police Inspector Guru Prakash and Gayatri, aims to further improve her skills with dedicated training. Inspired by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Abhirama dreams of becoming a scientist. Mukunda Priya, known for her academic excellence and cultural participation, also has high aspirations.