Botany lecturer in Andhra Pradesh in pursuit of preserving history

KADAPA: Bommisetty Ramesh, a 48-year-old botany lecturer from Sainathapuram in Mydukur town of Kadapa district, has dedicated his life to preserving history, advancing education, and enriching literature.

Ramesh’s academic journey is marked by a strong foundation. After completing his degree at Seetharama Art College in Kadapa in 2000, he pursued an M.Sc in Botany from Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) in 2005, followed by an M.Phil from Sri Krishnadevaraya University and a postgraduate diploma in Journalism from Osmania University, Hyderabad.

In 2007, he began his teaching career at Sri Chaitanya Narayana College in Tirupati, and currently, he serves as a senior lecturer at a corporate college in Salem, Tamil Nadu.

Ramesh’s passion for history is reflected in his extensive research on ancient temples and idols. His dedication to uncovering lost relics and historical sites has led him to explore remote forest areas at his own expense. His notable discoveries include an inscription which belongs to Vijayanagara Empire and ancient idols in Bheemunipaadu village, as well as the footprints of the revered seer Potuluri Veerabrahmendra Swamy near Chinnakkaralu Hill.

One of Ramesh’s most significant contributions is his book, ‘Vannuramma: Yeduruleni Palegatthe’, published in July 2021. This work, which details the life of Vannuramma, one of the polygars and the only woman ruler of her times, has been widely praised for its detailed narrative and thorough research, earning acclaim from literary figures.

Beyond his academic and research pursuits, Ramesh is deeply committed to social welfare. He organises the Bommisetty Talent Test, providing free education opportunities to the underprivileged students. His efforts have been recognised with awards for his excellence in teaching and contributions to literature. Additionally, he donated blood 20 times so far and actively participates in community service, motivating students as a speaker and organised many literary events.

He also stressed the crucial role of government and institutional support in aiding writers and historians, believing that with adequate backing, more comprehensive studies can be conducted to preserve cultural heritage for future generations.