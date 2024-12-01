Farmers seed a green revolution in rain-shadow Kalahandi

BHAWANIPATNA: In Golamunda block of Kalahandi district, normal monsoon is an aberration. In this rain-shadow zone that witnesses seasonal migration, 51-year-old Krushna Nag and his band of fellow farmers are leading a quiet green revolution turning eight gram panchayats (GPs) into a vegetable hub for the region.

Kalahandi was once dependent on Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for the vegetables but thanks to Agrahichasi Producer Company, those grown by farmers from Golamunda block is now reaching the two neighbouring states apart from different districts of Odisha.

With a few lead vegetable grower-entrepreneur farmers paving the way, the producer company was registered in 2022 with just 10 members from eight GPs. The total share capital of the company during the inception was a mere Rs 1.78 lakh.

Now the share-holders’ number has grown to 212, of whom 45 are women. In 2023-24, the total turnover of Agrahichasi was Rs 6.57 lakh which reached Rs 25.24 lakh by October-end and expected to breach the Rs 2 crore mark by the turn of the current financial year.

Believe it or not, the success has been reaped by growing and marketing tomato, bitter gourd and green chilli. Tomato has been grown over 200 acre and bitter gourd over 150 acre.

The producer company takes on board small and marginal farmers, giving them direction but more importantly, economic empowerment with support from the government and NABARD which has written the agricultural transformation.

Farmers are allowed to enroll as members with a fee of Rs 100 and pick up shares for which they can get matching capital from the government with a certain ceiling.

At present, the producer company covers Kegaon, Nuagaon, Khaliapali, Chapria, Mahaling, Dhamanpur, Sinapali and Kuhura GPs. Farmer members get farm inputs and technical services for their crop. After harvest, they are extended marketing linkage.

Agrahichasi started with Nag, Dhananjaya Naik, Lingaraj Bhoi, Kalpataru Sahu and Lohita Chalan in its board of directors. Nag who had started with just 2.5 acre land way back in 2006 and tasted success using farming and irrigation techniques, fertilisers and government’s progressive schemes was nominated as the managing director.