Mainstreaming Santali cuisine, one dish at a time

BHUBANESWAR: Her Santali identity and food habits associated with the tribe were the reasons why Madhusmita Soren Murmu was bullied all through her school life.

At the English-medium school where she studied in Bhadrak, the common taunt that she faced was that her tribe consumed snails, ants and other meat that are usually considered taboo by people in the mainstream.

The remarks, however, made the little girl curious to know more about her community’s food practices. As years passed by, Madhusmita pursued a career in engineering but nurtured a wish to put Santali cuisine on the world map. Today, at the age of 32, she has succeeded.

Madhusmita, a self-taught chef and a tribal food consultant hailing from Rairangpur of Mayurbhanj district is popularising food central to the Santali tribe by fusing it with international cuisine, Italian in particular.

That is not all. She is also working with several chefs, popular restaurants and hotel training institutes to include tribal cuisines in their menus.

Although she wanted to work in this direction since her college days, Madhusmita was able to do so only during the Covid-19 pandemic. The shutdown and lockdowns provided her the scope to research, learn and experiment with her own food. Later, for a year, she visited many Santali villages in her home district to know more about the food practices.

“I come from a conservative family and my parents wanted me to become a government servant after completing my engineering degree. But I wanted to break people’s notion about my community’s food,” said Madhusmita, who instead of choosing a conventional job, began as a food-blogger highlighting Santali cuisine.