An idyllic oasis for the dispossessed

CHENNAI: Six years ago, a 75-year-old man arrived at the gates of the Duraisamy Generous Social Education Association (DGSEA), carrying a heavy heart and his six-year-old granddaughter, Priya (name changed). Having lost both her parents, and with no relative willing to take her in, Priya’s future looked bleak. The grandfather sought refuge for her at DGSEA, a non-profit organisation in Vilvarayanallur village, 85 km off Chennai.

“After completing the legal procedures and obtaining approval from the child line, we admitted her into our home,” said Kumar Krishnamoorthy, DGSEA Chairman and a retired senior audit officer. Today, Priya is not just surviving—she is thriving, along with nearly 100 other children at DGSEA, including 40 girls, who call this institution their sanctuary. At the heart of DGSEA is its commitment to transforming the lives of children from marginalised communities. Some of these children, like Priya, have lost both parents, while others come from families struggling to make ends meet. Priya, now a 12-year-old Class 7 student at Duraisamy High School, reflects on her time at home with deep gratitude. “My day starts at 4 am,” she said.

“After prayers, I begin my routine. I am determined to become an IPS officer one day, because education is the most powerful weapon for students like me.”

The roots of DGSEA date back to August 1917, when Kumar’s father, Krishnamoorthy, a visionary, established nearly 20 Aided Non-Machinery Schools (ANM) in the region. His goal was to educate and empower the marginalised communities that were often neglected by mainstream institutions. Post Independence, many of these schools were handed over to the government, but Duraisamy Primary and High School remained under the care of DGSEA.

In 1979, Krishnamoorthy expanded his vision by founding DGSEA, a non-profit organisation that reached far beyond education.

“Today, the school serves 500 students and we have thousands of alumni, including myself,” the 71-year-old Kumar shares with pride. The organisation has remained true to its mission, continuing to provide a safe, supportive environment for students, many of whom come from poor background.