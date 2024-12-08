Anantapur farmer’s 365-day kitchen garden is a model of self-sufficiency

ANANTAPUR: C Peddanna, a progressive farmer from Cherlopalli village in Rapthadu mandal, Anantapur district, has become an inspiring figure through his practice of natural farming, supported by his wife M Rajeshwari, a member of the Aadi Laxmi Self Help Group. Their dedication to sustainable living has not only transformed their own lives but also made them role models for others in the community. Together, they have created a 365-day kitchen garden at their home, a model of self-sufficiency and health that is inspiring others to adopt similar practices.

Peddanna and Rajeshwari have fully embraced the idea of homegrown produce. They rely entirely on the vegetables, leafy greens, and medicinal plants cultivated in their kitchen garden for their sustenance, never purchasing these items from outside. Their garden includes a variety of plants, from essential vegetables to medicinal herbs like Ranapala, Aloe Vera, and Tulasi, which are used to treat various health issues without the need for chemical medications.

Over the years, the couple have overcome health issues by consuming the produce from their garden, which is free of chemicals and pesticides. Their home, surrounded by greenery and medicinal plants, has become a symbol of health and well-being, drawing admiration from visitors. The couple’s commitment to natural farming has greatly improved their lifestyle, offering both physical health benefits and a sense of fulfilment from living in harmony with nature.