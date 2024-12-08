Anantapur farmer’s 365-day kitchen garden is a model of self-sufficiency

ANANTAPUR: C Peddanna, a progressive farmer from Cherlopalli village in Rapthadu mandal, Anantapur district, has become an inspiring figure through his practice of natural farming, supported by his wife M Rajeshwari, a member of the Aadi Laxmi Self Help Group. Their dedication to sustainable living has not only transformed their own lives but also made them role models for others in the community. Together, they have created a 365-day kitchen garden at their home, a model of self-sufficiency and health that is inspiring others to adopt similar practices.
Peddanna and Rajeshwari have fully embraced the idea of homegrown produce. They rely entirely on the vegetables, leafy greens, and medicinal plants cultivated in their kitchen garden for their sustenance, never purchasing these items from outside. Their garden includes a variety of plants, from essential vegetables to medicinal herbs like Ranapala, Aloe Vera, and Tulasi, which are used to treat various health issues without the need for chemical medications.
Over the years, the couple have overcome health issues by consuming the produce from their garden, which is free of chemicals and pesticides. Their home, surrounded by greenery and medicinal plants, has become a symbol of health and well-being, drawing admiration from visitors. The couple’s commitment to natural farming has greatly improved their lifestyle, offering both physical health benefits and a sense of fulfilment from living in harmony with nature.
Peddanna’s passion for farming began more than 15 years ago when he got involved with the Non-Pesticidal Management (NPM) Project. As a resource person, he travelled across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh, promoting chemical-free farming practices and motivating women to adopt sustainable farming methods. His dedication to natural farming grew over time, and he now actively promotes the 365-day kitchen garden concept and the ATM (Agro-ecological Transformation Model) in Cherlopalli village.
Peddanna uses just five cents of land to grow 15 different vegetables and leafy greens, alongside medicinal plants and fruit bearing trees. His kitchen garden has been self-sufficient, eliminating the need for external purchases. The surplus produce is shared with relatives, further reinforcing the community’s reliance on sustainable agriculture. He also grows betel leaves and cotton for his daily pooja rituals, demonstrating his commitment to living sustainably.
Peddanna’s garden thrives with the help of natural bio-stimulants like Ghana Jeevamrutham and Drava Jeevamrutham. He practices mulching with neem tree leaves and groundnut husk to maintain soil health, retain moisture, and suppress weeds. His natural farming techniques have led to a remarkable demand for his produce, with items like methi selling out in minutes at the market.
In addition to his home garden, Peddanna has also set up an ATM model on leased land, growing 14 crops with minimal investment and maximum returns. With his expansion plans, he aims to empower more farmers with eco-friendly farming methods that promote sustainability and health.