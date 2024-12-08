Another feather on Millet Queen’s hat, a doctorate degree

BHUBANESWAR: Dressed in a convocation robe, Raimati Ghiuria’s face lit up when President Droupadi Murmu conferred on her the honorary doctorate at OUAT’s 40th convocation earlier this week. The ‘Mandia Rani’ - a moniker that she has earned for preserving traditional rice and millet strains - is the first farmer from Bhumia tribal community to earn the honorary doctorate, the highest form of recognition a university can award to an individual.

For Raimati, a native of Nuaguda village of Koraput district who has so far preserved close to 40 varieties of millets and 80 paddy landraces, the recognition is a significant one. Because she has studied only till Class 7 and never entered any college to learn about organic farming and crops.

“My knowledge on preserving endangered species of traditional grains and organic farming is mostly from farms, my father, Kamala Pujari and father-in-law, and training at MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF). So, an academic degree is a happy feeling,” said 38-year-old Raimati who took an interest in agriculture from early childhood.

Born into a farmer’s family at Patraput village near Jeypore, she used to accompany her father and late Kamala Pujari who was also a resident of Patraput, to the fields. Following the footsteps of Kamala who is known for her outstanding efforts to preserve native varieties of paddy seeds, Raimati developed an interest in saving paddy and millet seeds that are widely grown in the area.

“There were many native varieties that were going extinct and there was an urgent need to save their seeds,” said the trailblazing farmer who, along with saving the seeds, began approaching farmers for growing them organically. This apart, she trained them in techniques of seed preservation.