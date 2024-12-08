Driving Dreams

BHUBANESWAR: At the tender age of 16, Santoshi Deo’s life took a terrible turn when she was married off to a Brahmin family in Haryana. What followed was a harrowing tale of dowry torture and domestic violence that nearly crushed her spirit. But she refused to bow down to the circumstances and chose to fight back.

Two decades later, this school drop-out’s journey from mineral-rich Keonjhar district is a remarkable story of resilience, grit, and determination. Santoshi left her in-law’s house, worked in a spinning mill in Tamil Nadu, drove an auto-rickshaw, bus and did whatever she could to eke out a living. This gritty woman, sixth among nine children of her parents, is an inspiration for many as she drives a 40-tonne Volvo truck, once a men-only job, through the uneven patches of an iron ore mine in Koida in Sundargarh district.

After her return to her parental home at Badamuni village under Handibhanga panchayat in Sadar block, she, however, faced humiliation instead of family support. Undeterred, she resolved to forge her own path and migrated to Tamil Nadu in search of livelihood to work at a spinning mill.

“A couple of months after I left my in-law’s house, I got the opportunity to work in the spinning mill. There, I gave birth to my daughter in 2012. For the next three years, I toiled hard, saving every penny to raise my daughter and build a better future,” she said.

In Chennai, she came across a woman driving an auto-rickshaw and it sparked a dream. “If she can drive, why can’t I,” she thought and this became the turning point in her life. In 2015, with her savings and a small loan, she bought an auto-rickshaw and returned to Keonjhar.

It was not long before she moved to Bhubaneswar in 2017 to secure a better future for her daughter. She enrolled her child in a government primary school in the city and began driving an auto to support their modest living, earning praises from the then chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority Subroto Bagchi and many top bureaucrats.