Folklore method makes social studies interesting
VIZIANAGARAM: Bonthalakoti Sankara Rao, a school assistant (Social Studies) at Zilla Parishad High School in Gurlatammaraju Peta of Mentada mandal in Vizianagaram district, has revolutionising the way Social Studies is taught by incorporating folklore and music into his lessons to make them interesting.
With over 24 years of teaching experience, Sankara Rao has successfully transformed traditional classroom learning into an engaging and entertaining experience using music and folklore instruments such as harmonium, keyboard, guitar, kanjira, kolatam, and tappeta gullu.
Sankara Rao’s approach has not only enhanced student engagement but has also earned him numerous accolades. He has received over 350 awards at district, State, national, and international levels, including the prestigious National Best Teacher Award from the President of India in 2017. Sankara Rao has been recognised for his innovative teaching methods, leadership qualities, and positive impact on students.
Social Studies, often considered a boring subject by secondary school students due to its focus on history, geography, and civics, has become more enjoyable for the students at Zilla Parishad High School. Sankara Rao, who was recruited in 1998, integrates folklore practices like Burra Katha and Jamukula Katha into his lessons, using them as teaching-learning materials (TLM).
His musical methods have made even the driest topics come alive, captivating the attention of students and encouraging their active participation. In addition to teaching, Sankara Rao has written books and songs addressing social issues such as adult education, biodiversity, Swachh Bharat, and natural farming. He has also composed tunes to accompany these writings, which are distributed on CDs for educational purposes.
His dedication to folklore and its potential for education is reflected in his belief that this medium not only makes learning enjoyable but also helps preserve the region’s cultural heritage.
Speaking to TNIE, Sankara Rao said, “Folklore is a powerful medium for understanding and memorising subjects. By integrating music and instruments like harmonium, keyboard, and guitar, I make lessons more engaging, helping students develop a deeper connection with the content.”
K Srinivasa Ramarao, Headmaster of Zilla Parishad High School, praised Sankara Rao’s teaching methods, stating, “The students eagerly look forward to Social Studies class, and Sankara Rao has consistently delivered excellent results. His unique teaching method has helped the school achieve 100% pass results in the recent SSC examinations.”
Vennela Thanuja, a class 10 student, shared, “I used to find social studies boring, but now I enjoy the subject thanks to Sir’s use of folklore instruments. It has made learning easy and interesting.”