Folklore method makes social studies interesting

VIZIANAGARAM: Bonthalakoti Sankara Rao, a school assistant (Social Studies) at Zilla Parishad High School in Gurlatammaraju Peta of Mentada mandal in Vizianagaram district, has revolutionising the way Social Studies is taught by incorporating folklore and music into his lessons to make them interesting.

With over 24 years of teaching experience, Sankara Rao has successfully transformed traditional classroom learning into an engaging and entertaining experience using music and folklore instruments such as harmonium, keyboard, guitar, kanjira, kolatam, and tappeta gullu.

Sankara Rao’s approach has not only enhanced student engagement but has also earned him numerous accolades. He has received over 350 awards at district, State, national, and international levels, including the prestigious National Best Teacher Award from the President of India in 2017. Sankara Rao has been recognised for his innovative teaching methods, leadership qualities, and positive impact on students.

Social Studies, often considered a boring subject by secondary school students due to its focus on history, geography, and civics, has become more enjoyable for the students at Zilla Parishad High School. Sankara Rao, who was recruited in 1998, integrates folklore practices like Burra Katha and Jamukula Katha into his lessons, using them as teaching-learning materials (TLM).