Karate Kid who ‘never says never’

KHAMMAM: In 2016, Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal inspired and entertained millions with the tale of a father empowering his daughters to win medals for India. In a similar story, 18-year-old Chandana Kondapalli, hailing from the remote Gundala mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, inspired by her father’s skills in karate is striving to bring laurels to the country at the Asian Games and Olympics.

Born into the Scheduled Caste (SC) community and raised in a financially struggling household, Chandana’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary. Her father, Jampaiah, a small business owner with a passion for karate, and her mother, a homemaker, have supported her dreams despite their limited resources.

Inspired by her father, who himself trained in karate, Chandana began learning the martial art in Class 7 while studying at a Gurukul school in Pakalakothagudem village, Mahabubabad district. Recognising her talent, her karate teacher, G Sudha, encouraged her to participate in local and district-level competitions.

Her collection of medals at the national level is a testament to her unwavering dedication and exceptional skill. It began in 2021 with her first gold at a district-level competition in Warangal, quickly followed by another victory in Visakhapatnam.

The following year, Chandana’s prowess earned her gold at the Asian International Karate Championship (U-15 category) in Khammam and another at a championship held by the SFK organization. She further solidified her reputation with a gold medal at a Mumbai championship organized by the Punakoshi Shotokan Karate Association.