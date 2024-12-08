Preserving rare literary gems, one book at a time

CHENNAI: The roar of construction machinery and the cacophony of city life were a constant backdrop to S Narayanan’s days. He had built a successful business from the ground up, brick by brick, but amidst the relentless demands of his work, he yearned for an escape. He found it not in the blueprints of buildings, but in the blueprints of language – the intricate patterns and rhythms of Tamil literature.
His heart was captivated by the ancient verses of ‘Perunthogai’ and the lyrical beauty of ‘Thani Paadal Thirattu’. What began as a casual interest soon transformed into an obsession, a quest to gather and safeguard literary treasures that were in danger of fading away like whispers in the wind. Narayanan became the guardian of a growing collection, a personal library brimming with rare and precious books.
Today, his T Nagar home is a sanctuary of stories. Shelves groan under the weight of over 12,000 volumes, each one a portal to another time, another world. He carefully lifts a century-old book, its pages brittle with age, yet preserved with loving care beneath a layer of laminate. It is a collection of devotional songs dedicated to Andal, passed down through generations of a family in his native Srivilliputhur. The book seems to pulse with the echoes of voices long gone, a testament to the enduring power of the written word.
“It all started in the 1960s,” Narayanan recounts, his eyes reflecting the fire of his lifelong passion. “I was searching for a self-motivation book by Abdur Rahim, but it was like chasing a ghost. It had vanished without a trace.” This sparked a mission, a determination to rescue forgotten books from the abyss of oblivion. He began to amass a vast collection encompassing spirituality, art, and literature, with some editions dating back to the late 19th century.
His favourite books are anthologies of poems – treasuries of verses, penned by countless poets across the ages. This is known as ‘Thani Paadal Thirattu’ in Tamil; these collections, more precious than gold, occupy a place of honour in his library.
Narayanan’s voice drops to a conspiratorial whisper, “Imagine, these poems, these voices, almost lost forever!” He leans in, eyes gleaming, “ ‘Perunthogai’, a compilation of over 2,000 ancient and medieval Tamil poems, was painstakingly assembled by M Raghava Iyengar in 1935. Published by the Madurai Tamil Sangam, it vanished into the mists of time, never to be reprinted. And 110 volumes of Tamil literature from the Thiruvallikeni Tamil Sangam, gone! But I,” he declares, a hint of triumph in his voice, “I have them all!” He gestures towards the towering bookshelves, “And countless other anthologies, rescued from obscurity, dating back to the dawn of the 20th century.”
He explains that publishers only reprint books that bring profits, which leads to the loss of many significant works over time. This is where individual book collections play a vital role in preserving literary treasures, he added.
“I have donated more than 4,000 books to libraries. I also have an entire collection of books written by authors like N Subbu Reddiar. Apart from books of famous authors, I have a large collection that also analyse their works,” he added.
Many of the books I own are bought. Apart from this, I have personally visited several homes to recover more than 2,000 books. Since there was no facility like taking copies about 50 years ago, I even have some handwritten books,” he said.
Narayanan, who is also an accomplished author, was honoured with the title ‘Navalar’ by Tamil poet and writer Kothamangalam Subbu. His book ‘Vazhvikkum Vainavam’ earned an award from the Tamil Nadu government last year. Apart from this, he has also received honours and titles over the years. Narayanan has composed more than 400 kirtans, which have been rendered by many renowned singers.
Speaking to Joint Director at Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation T Sankara Saravanan, he said, “Aringar Anna said every house should have a library. While public libraries have all kinds of books, personal libraries have books that suit an individual’s taste. These individuals will collect books in their specialised area which might not be available later. These personal libraries help to keep many books alive.”
Narayanan is preserving time capsules, which can take us back to any era of our choice. He is not only protecting works of great writers from disappearing but is making sure the next generation gets a chance to enjoy the values from the past.
(Edited by Meghna Murali)