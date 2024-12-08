Preserving rare literary gems, one book at a time

CHENNAI: The roar of construction machinery and the cacophony of city life were a constant backdrop to S Narayanan’s days. He had built a successful business from the ground up, brick by brick, but amidst the relentless demands of his work, he yearned for an escape. He found it not in the blueprints of buildings, but in the blueprints of language – the intricate patterns and rhythms of Tamil literature.

His heart was captivated by the ancient verses of ‘Perunthogai’ and the lyrical beauty of ‘Thani Paadal Thirattu’. What began as a casual interest soon transformed into an obsession, a quest to gather and safeguard literary treasures that were in danger of fading away like whispers in the wind. Narayanan became the guardian of a growing collection, a personal library brimming with rare and precious books.

Today, his T Nagar home is a sanctuary of stories. Shelves groan under the weight of over 12,000 volumes, each one a portal to another time, another world. He carefully lifts a century-old book, its pages brittle with age, yet preserved with loving care beneath a layer of laminate. It is a collection of devotional songs dedicated to Andal, passed down through generations of a family in his native Srivilliputhur. The book seems to pulse with the echoes of voices long gone, a testament to the enduring power of the written word.

“It all started in the 1960s,” Narayanan recounts, his eyes reflecting the fire of his lifelong passion. “I was searching for a self-motivation book by Abdur Rahim, but it was like chasing a ghost. It had vanished without a trace.” This sparked a mission, a determination to rescue forgotten books from the abyss of oblivion. He began to amass a vast collection encompassing spirituality, art, and literature, with some editions dating back to the late 19th century.

His favourite books are anthologies of poems – treasuries of verses, penned by countless poets across the ages. This is known as ‘Thani Paadal Thirattu’ in Tamil; these collections, more precious than gold, occupy a place of honour in his library.