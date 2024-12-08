Vijayawada boy takes the mantle of American student body

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada native Suryakanth Prasad Gottipati (20) has been elected as the Student Body President of the University of South Florida (USF), representing over 60,000 students across three campuses. The accomplishment highlights his exceptional leadership skills and serves as an inspiration for students worldwide.

An undergraduate in Computer Science, Surya oversees a USD 28 million budget (approximately Rs 300 crore) and leads an executive cabinet focused on advancing student-government initiatives. His administration is anchored by the VOICE agenda, which emphasises unity USF campuses, inclusivity, collaboration with stakeholders, and empowering students with valuable resources and opportunities.

A product of VP Siddhartha Public School in Vijayawada, RMK Public School in Chennai, and FIITJEE Vijayawada, Surya pursued his passion for technology and governance after moving abroad for higher studies. His interests in Generative AI and leveraging technology to improve campus life have shaped his vision for innovation and service.

Surya credits his leadership capabilities to his upbringing in Vijayawada. His father, GV Ramakrishna Prasad, a lawyer, and his mother, Padmaja, a homemaker, played a significant role in fostering his resilience and commitment to service.

“My son’s journey reflects the perseverance and dedication we instilled in him. Seeing him to lead on a global platform gives us pride and hope,” said Prasad. Surya’s leadership journey began as a freshman senator in USF’s Student Government. He excelled in several roles, including Director of University Affairs, before successfully running for Student Body President in May 2024.