‘Bless and Bliss’ for orphan children in Kurnool

KURNOOL: In a modest corner of Kurnool city, a small yet extraordinary endeavour has become a haven of hope for over 300 orphaned, abandoned, and impoverished children. At the heart of this venture are two postgraduate sisters, Blessy and Blissy, who have devoted their lives to running the Home of Hope orphanage, carrying forward the mission of their late father, K Raja Bhushanam.

The orphanage, established in 2010 under the registered name Compassion Society, was the brainchild of Raja Bhushanam and his wife MMH Prameela Devi, who envisioned a sanctuary for destitute children. Located near G Pulla Reddy Engineering College on the way to Jagannatha Gattu, the orphanage has separate accommodation for boys and girls with a family-like atmosphere.

When their father died of COVID, Blessy and Blissy stepped in with unyielding determination to preserve his dream. Guided by their mother, who shares their spirit of service, the sisters have expanded the home’s activities. “From the beginning, we wanted to create a space where these children could feel loved and valued, like they are part of a real family,” said Blessy.

Beyond food and shelter, Home of Hope offers education, vocational training, and emotional support to the inmates, shaping their futures with a sense of dignity and self-reliance. The home’s vocational programmes like tailoring and crafts equip children with essential skills, preparing them for independent lives when they turn 18.