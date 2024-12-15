Guntur kickboxer sets sights on China World Games 2025

GUNTUR: In the cricket-obsessed nation, a 21-year-old from Guntur district has dared to dream beyond the boundary ropes. Yasam Koti Naga Babu’s journey in kickboxing is nothing short of remarkable. The young athlete made history at the Asian Kickboxing Championship 2024 in Cambodia by clinching two bronze medals in the Lite Contact and Kicklight (senior male-84 kg) categories, and became the first athlete from Andhra Pradesh to achieve this milestone.

Hailing from Etukuru, a small village in Guntur, Naga Babu’s story is rooted in humble beginnings. His mother’s unwavering support and encouragement led him to discover martial arts during his school years. “I used to stay outdoors, trying my hand at every sport. Taekwondo became my first passion, and I won several medals. But after joining Hindustan Shipyard Ltd under the sports quota, I realised I wanted something more,” he shared. His curiosity took him to kickboxing under the World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (WAKO).

Following his Asian Championship success, Naga Babu’s journey gained momentum. He trained at the prestigious 7th International Kickboxing Training Camp in Ooty, where he honed his skills under international coaches, including Serbia’s Miodrag Jotic and Italy’s Manuel Nordio and Marco Ferrarese. Their guidance refined his techniques and elevated his performance.

Earlier this year, Naga Babu competed in New Delhi’s International Kickboxing Tournament, winning two bronze medals in the Kicklight (senior male-74 kg) and Creative Form categories, showcasing his versatility across disciplines.

His journey would not have been possible without the backing of patrons like Tulasi Group chairman Tulasi Rama Chandra Prabhu, senior politician Uggirala Seetharamaiah, and philanthropist Lanka Basava Punnamma. Their belief in his potential provided him with world-class training opportunities.

With his sights set on the World Games 2025 in China, Naga Babu remains determined. “Representing India is my greatest honour. My goal is to raise our flag high in every competition,” he says, inspiring numerous young athletes to pursue their passion.