NRI’s charity boxes transform philanthropy in Eluru district

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In Eluru district, vibrant charity boxes introduced by a 54-year-old NRI Srinivas Chakravarti Seethala, have become a symbol of hope. His vision to inspire a culture of organised charity has created a wave of generosity among the communities across Andhra Pradesh.

Seethala, who now resides in Dallas, USA, introduced the concept of organised charity three years ago by placing donation boxes in Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, and Korukollu. His initiative encourages people to donate unused clothes, toys, and other items, which are then collected and distributed to underprivileged people. “My appeal to people is simple: donate, don’t discard. Instead of dumping old clothes, let’s ensure they reach those in need,” he exhorted.

Through his NRI Charitable Foundation, Seethala has created a mechanism to collect and process these donations while maintaining the dignity of recipients. “My motto is to ensure that the needy do not lose their self-respect,” he asserted. Born in Korukollu village, Seethala pursued engineering in Chennai and worked in Hyderabad’s IT sector before moving to the US. He has also contributed to his village’s development by donating land for a library, along with a matching grant for construction. The library now boasts facilities such as printing, xerox, and internet access. Seethala plans to expand the charity box initiative and to install 100 boxes in a phased manner. “It started small, but slowly, people began realising the importance of my mission,” he said.

In memory of his daughter Sahiti, who passed away while pursuing medicine in the US, Seethala plans to establish the Sahiti Charitable Foundation. “This initiative is a way to honour her dreams and continue serving my homeland,” he said.